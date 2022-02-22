Here's your first look at the PS VR2 headset

Sony has been teasing its next-generation VR headset, PlayStation VR 2, by sharing tech specs and development tidbits, but now we finally know what the device itself will look like.

New pictures shared on the PlayStation blog showcase "an updated and final design image" of both the PlayStation VR2 Sense controller and the VR2 headset.

According to Sony, the headset mimics the "orb" shape of the controllers themselves to represent the 360-degree view that players will feel when they enter a virtual reality world.

Naturally, the design was also inspired by the look of the PlayStation 5 family of products, resulting in a white finish and the integration of thousands of tiny PlayStation symbols similar to the ones found on the PlayStation 5 console and DualSense controller.

Practically speaking, Sony said it "paid very close attention" to the ergonomics of the headset and conducted extensive testing to ensure it can fit comfortably on a variety of head sizes.

"We already had a lot of positive feedback on the ergonomics of the first PS VR headset by carefully balancing the headset weight and having a simple headband that can be adjustable, so we kept the same concept for the PS VR2 headset," wrote the company.

"Other features such as the headset’s adjustable scope that places the scope area closer or further away from the face and placement of the stereo headphone jack also remain the same, so players will be familiar with it."

PS VR2 also includes a lens adjustment dial so users can better optimise their view, an integrated vent to circulate air and prevent lens fog, and a built-in feedback motor. Despite those additions, Sony explained it managed to make the headset slimmer and slightly lighter than its predecessor.