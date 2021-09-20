EA will let players look inside some FIFA 22 loot boxes using 'Preview Packs'

EA has made Preview Packs, a type of loot box that allows players to see what's inside before they buy, a permanent fixture in FIFA 22.

The U.S. publisher initially tested the feature in FIFA 21 after coming under fire for using loot boxes (in the form of card packs containing soccer players) in its lucrative FIFA Ultimate Team mode -- largely because some regulators view the monetization method as a form of gambling, especially when real-world cash is involved.

The company has indicated the trial was a success, and as such Preview Packs will now be made available in FIFA 22 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, Stadia, and PC.

"As a reminder, Preview Packs are a pack type that allow you to see all the specific Items contained within. Once you have seen what is in the pack, you can choose to buy the pack, with either FUT Coins or FIFA Points," explained EA in a launch update.

At launch, two types of card packs -- the Premium Gold Pack and the Premium Silver Pack -- will be available to preview on a 24-hour refresh timer alongside a non-preview version.

As was the case during the trial run, it seems like those who buy a Preview Pack will be able to preview a new pack immediately, but those who decide to wait will need to run down that refresh timer until they're able to preview another pack.