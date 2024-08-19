Sponsored By

Call for Submissions: Let's talk about photography games

Join us for a discussion on the modes and mechanics that define an emerging genre.

Holly Green, Community Editorial Coordinator

August 19, 2024

3 Min Read

Hey there, game developers. It's that time again: Game Developer is seeking submissions for developer-written blogs on a specific industry trend, and we want to hear from you. This time around, we're digging into the wide world of Photography and Video Games.

For the next three weeks, August 19 through September 6, 2024, we are hosting an open call for developer-written blogs about Highlighting Photography Games and Mechanics, which will run from September 16 to September 24, 2024.

Game Developer will be sharing deep dives, postmortems, interviews, developer blogs, and essays about photography and the many ways it is used in games. Throughout the week, we'll explore:

How does photography enhance open-world settings? Can video game photography teach us anything about real-life photography? How is our portrayal of photography limited or enhanced by the medium? What design features can help us achieve an authentic experience? What games make the best narrative use of photography mode? And much more.

If you've developed a photography game, created a cool take on snapshots, penned an analysis of another game's camera mechanics, or if you're just feeling inspired by the above, we want to hear from you!

Blog about it

If you have thoughts on this topic, or want to submit a Game Developer Blog for general publication, here’s how to turn it into a blog post:

  • Second, write your blog post in a Google Doc or Microsoft Word, uploading any in-body images into an accompanying shared folder, and submit through our Blog Submission Form. Be sure to include the phrase "Photography Blog" in your document.

  • Third, await a confirmation from our blog submission editor to hear when your blog will appear on Game Developer.

Blogs that fit this theme and that are in line with our Blog Submission Guidelines will appear on the Event Page alongside the rest of the series, with additional promotion and placement for editor-selected Featured Blogs.

And that’s it! We will handle the posting and promotion, but be sure to check your inbox in case we have follow-up questions. We will handle the posting and promotion, but be sure to check your inbox in case we have follow-up questions.

About the Game Developer Blogs

The Game Developer blog section is where game developers can publish op-eds, tutorials, postmortems, and other forms of design analysis on the games and subjects that matter most to them as game developers. Solicited blogs are eligible for placement in our featured section, which is highlighted on Game Developer's front page alongside social media promotion and newsletter placement along with our top stories.

Blog Posts are typically published within three to five days of submission, however, all theme week and prompted blogs will go up during their stated publishing windows. Please reach out to our community editorial coordinator if you have any questions.

Thank you for your contributions to Game Developer! We look forward to hearing from you.

