Sega of America workers successfully vote to unionize

Sega of America's worker-led union AEGIS has successfully voted to unionize. The nearly 200-member group held a vote conducted by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), with a 91-26 majority in favor of creating a union.

As AEGIS noted on Twitter, it's now "the largest multi-department union of organized workers in the entire game industry."

Ángel Gómez, a translator at Sega of America, said union will help "protect the parts of our jobs we love, and strengthen the benefits, pay, and job stability available to all workers. Together we can build an even better SEGA.

"We hope our victory today is an inspiration to other workers across the gaming industry," Gómez continued. "Together, we can raise standards for all workers across the industry."

The multi-department union was first announced back in April, with its aims involving increasing base pay for all workers and ensuring stable benefits. Last month, AEGIS claimed that Sega (both the North American branch and the larger parent company) were attempting to undermine its unionization efforts.

AEGIS' successful vote follows the unionizing of workers at the Epic Games-owned Bandcamp and ZeniMax earlier in the year.

"We can't wait to see more workers join us in unionizing their workplace," continued AEGIS. "Together, we can ensure every worker wins their fair share!"

