Obituary: Justin Der Gregorian, PlayStation London developer, has died

PlayStation's London studio has announced that senior producer Justin Der Gregorian passed away over the weekend at the age of 44.

"It's with great sadness that we are sharing our dear friend and senior producer, Justin Der Gregorian is no longer with us," wrote the studio.

Der Gregorian worked in the industry for nearly 20 years, first starting in 2005 at THQ as a deployment associate on de Blob. He would go on to other studios, including Bandai Namco for Pac-Man and Fable maker Lionhead.

In 2017, Der Gregorian joined PlayStation London, where he worked on the 2019 PlayStation VR game Blood & Truth. He also contributed to Guerrilla Games' Horizon: Forbidden West from earlier this year.

"Justin was hugely loved and his positivity has had a massive impact on our work at the studio as well as in our lives," concluded PlayStation London. "We will remember him, always."

Der Gregorian is survived by his wife Kathryn, and his children Amelie and Joseph. Well-wishers can support Der Gregorian through his donation page.