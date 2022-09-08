informa
/
/
Culture
2 min read
News

Obituary: Justin Der Gregorian, PlayStation London developer, has died

Justin Der Gregorian worked at PlayStation London for five years. His resume includes the studio's PlayStation VR game, Blood & Truth.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
September 08, 2022
Headshot for the obituary of PlayStation London developer Justin Der Gregorian.

PlayStation's London studio has announced that senior producer Justin Der Gregorian passed away over the weekend at the age of 44. 

"It's with great sadness that we are sharing our dear friend and senior producer, Justin Der Gregorian is no longer with us," wrote the studio. 

Der Gregorian worked in the industry for nearly 20 years, first starting in 2005 at THQ as a deployment associate on de Blob. He would go on to other studios, including Bandai Namco for Pac-Man and Fable maker Lionhead. 

In 2017, Der Gregorian joined PlayStation London, where he worked on the 2019 PlayStation VR game Blood & Truth. He also contributed to Guerrilla Games' Horizon: Forbidden West from earlier this year.

"Justin was hugely loved and his positivity has had a massive impact on our work at the studio as well as in our lives," concluded PlayStation London. "We will remember him, always."

Der Gregorian is survived by his wife Kathryn, and his children Amelie and Joseph. Well-wishers can support Der Gregorian through his donation page

Latest Jobs

Manticore Games

San Mateo, California
8.23.22
Senior Software Engineer - Mobile

Sony PlayStation

San Diego, California
6.23.22
Sr. Online Programmer

The Walt Disney Company

Glendale, California
8.1.22
Associate Marketing Manager - Walt Disney Games

Insomniac Games

Burbank, California
8.26.22
Accessibility Design Researcher
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Register for a
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Account

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Register for a

Game Developer Account

Gain full access to resources (events, white paper, webinars, reports, etc)
Single sign-on to all Informa products

Register
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more