Obituary: Jim Southworth, Baldur's Gate 3 cinematics lead, has passed away

In addition to Baldur's Gate 3, Southworth worked on games such as MediEvil: Resurrection, Blade II, and Boundless.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
November 13, 2023
Headshot of Larian Studios' cinematics lead Jim Southworth.
Image via LinkedIn.

Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian Studios announced the passing of one of its developers, Jim Southworth. He served as the animation lead for the game's cinematics. 

"Jim cared deeply about his team," Larian wrote, "and the results shone through in their work. He loved making games, and we loved making them with him. We're all going to miss him."

Southworth first joined Larian in 2019 as Baldur's Gate 3 was in Early Access as an art lead through the third-party vendor Turbulenz Limited. He then became a part of the studio full-time in 2021 to lead production on its in-game cinematics. 

His career spanned multiple studios and games, including 2005's Blade II and EyeToy: Kinetic and 2016's PlayStation VR Worlds

