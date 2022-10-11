informa
Mobile studio Playrix shutting down operations in Russia and Belarus

The company said it's leaving both regions due to the "continued aggression against Ukraine."
Chris Kerr
News Editor
October 11, 2022
The Playrix logo

Mobile developer Playrix has confirmed it's pulling out of Russia and Belarus due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The studio, known for developing titles like Gardenscapes and Township, explained it will be closing all offices in Russia and Belarus, and shutting down "all operations" in both regions.

Employees still working in those countries will be relocated to other regions. Playrix explained the measures are essential due to the "continued aggression" against Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia with support from Belarus earlier this year.

"Since the beginning of the war, the company has suspended its commercial activities in Russia and Belarus, opened additional offices in Europe, and relocated hundreds of employees," said the company in a press release. "Playrix is committed to keeping its operations in Ukraine and providing continuous support to all of its 1,500 employees there."

Playrix currently has employees working in-person and remotely in over 30 countries worldwide, and has numerous offices spread across Europe.

The studio isn't the first to halt operations in Russia and Belarus, and earlier this year other companies including Wargaming, Niantic, Zynga, Supercell, Rovio, and more also pulled out of both counties. 

