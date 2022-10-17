informa
/
/
Announcements
Event
New GD Talks Session: "Investigating and Dispelling Shader Myths... with Science!" Presented by Matt Oztalay
PreviousNext
Culture
2 MIN READ
News

Ex-Rooster Teeth employees allege years of harassment and low pay

Various ex-Rooster Teeth staffers have described a years-long culture of harassment, underpay and crunch culture at the entertainment company.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
October 17, 2022
Company logo for Rooster Teeth Productions.

Former employees at media company Rooster Teeth Productions spoke out over the weekend about their negative experiences at the company. Those incidents, according to the various employees, range from racism and low pay to workplace harassment. 

Based in Austin, TX, Rooster Teeth is the company behind the Halo web series Red vs. Blue, and the anime series RWBY. It opened a game division in 2017 and has released several games for RWBY, including an upcoming title co-developed by WayForward. 

The initial allegations came from former employee Kdin Jenzen, who left the company earlier this year. Jenzen alleged that within weeks of being there, coworkers were barraging her with homophobic slurs, both directly and indirectly. She spent years reporting these instances to HR, but says nothing ever came of those complaints. 

"I was waved away saying ‘IT’S JUST A JOKE! Ignore the comments!’," recalled Jenzen. After coming out as transgender in 2016, she said that the way she was treated "did not change at all" and "actively became worse."

"My acting manager began to harass me and lie to the community any time I was ‘planned to be on camera and couldn’t show up.'"

Jenzen added that her work hours at Rooster Teeth would routinely start at 7 am and last until 11 pm, and that she was underpaid during her time there.

"Rooster Teeth has been underpaying me for years, my raises were frozen by my manager at the time, and because of that I never received a proper raise even up until I quit earlier this year."

Rooster Teeth's issues run deep

Following Jenzen's post, other ex-Rooster Teeth staff shared stories about their own experiences at the company. In many of these instances, the ex-staffers said that they were dismissed by HR (who, at the time, was also the chief financial officer) , or brushed off by superiors.

Specific incidents include being made to work during Texas' winter storm in 2021 and crunch across the studio's various animation and live action departments.

In the case of crunch and overwork, Rooster Teeth's Animation division previously faced allegations in 2019. Those allegations resulted in the departure of then-animation head Grey Haddock.

In response to Jenzen's claims, Rooster Teeth released a statement of its own on Sunday. The company stated that it's "faced inevitable mistakes and interpersonal challenges” since forming in 2003. "Many individuals at Rooster Teeth acknowledged personal responsibility for their actions both internally and externally.”

"Our dedication to change has included the valuable input of many team members across the company. [...] As we mature in our 20th year, we will continue to move forward together as a passionate, creative company and community with open hearts and minds."

Game Developer has reached out to Rooster Teeth and will update this story when a response is given. 

MobileConsolePC

Latest Jobs

Xbox Game Studios

Redmond, Washington
10.5.22
Technical Lighting Artist

Innogames

Hamburg, Germany
10.5.22
Game Designer - Elvenar

Bandai Namco Mobile

Barcelona, Spain
10.5.22
Principal 3D Animator

Cryptic Studios

Los Gatos, California
10.5.22
Staff Core Software Engineer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more