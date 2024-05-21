Sponsored By

Amazon Games opens Bucharest studio to support development and publishing ambitions

'Expanding our internal development teams into Europe was a natural next step for us.'

Chris Kerr, News Editor

May 21, 2024

Amazon Games has opened a new studio in Bucharest, Romania, to support its growing portfolio.

The company underlined its commitment to developing and publishing games, and said its latest studio will support current and future projects.

"Amazon Games is focused on developing and publishing great games, and we have an ambitious long-term roadmap in front of us," said Amazon Games VP, Christoph Hartmann.

"Expanding our internal development teams into Europe was a natural next step for us as we tackle our broad portfolio. Bucharest is known as one of the top emerging European cities for game development and we look forward to tapping into the rich talent pool."

Amazon's growing studio lineup

Amazon currently boasts development teams in Orange County, Montreal, San Diego, and Seattle. It continues to make new hires in a bid to expand those studios.

The company has tapped former Ubisoft Bucharest managing director Cristian Pana to lead its new Romanian studio. Pana previously worked on franchises including The Division, The Crew, Far Cry, and Avatar.

"I'm thrilled to join Amazon Games at a time when the team is actively building across an exciting roadmap," said Pana. "I've built and led outstanding teams in the past and I know this area of Europe is a hot spot for some of the very best talent in gaming."

Amazon Games' portfolio currently includes two live service titles in the form of New World and Lost Ark. The company is also working on the next iteration of Tomb Raider alongside Crystal Dynamics and has an MMO project based on The Lord of the Rings in the pipeline. 

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

