Little Kitty, Big City tops 1 million players on Xbox Game Pass

Little Kitty, Big City has attracted over 1 million players through Xbox Game Pass alone. The news comes straight from developer Double Dagger, which shared the milestone on X.

Xbox Game Pass players don't translate to copies sold, but it's interesting to hear just how many people have been accessing the indie adventure through Microsoft's subscription service.

Little Kitty, Big City debuted on May 9, 2024, meaning it amassed over 1 million players in under two weeks. It also sold 100,000 copies within 48 hours of launching on Steam, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox.

Double Dagger is currently working through a number of bugs to ensure its latest project is more polished than a pampered show cat.

The studio has urged patience while it brings those fixes to consoles and PC and has put together a handy FAQ to let players know when highlighted issues should be fixed.