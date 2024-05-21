Sponsored By

Little Kitty, Big City tops 1 million players on Xbox Game Pass

Feline good.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

May 21, 2024

1 Min Read
Little kitty wearing a bunny hat
Image via Double Dagger

Little Kitty, Big City has attracted over 1 million players through Xbox Game Pass alone. The news comes straight from developer Double Dagger, which shared the milestone on X.

Xbox Game Pass players don't translate to copies sold, but it's interesting to hear just how many people have been accessing the indie adventure through Microsoft's subscription service.

Little Kitty, Big City debuted on May 9, 2024, meaning it amassed over 1 million players in under two weeks. It also sold 100,000 copies within 48 hours of launching on Steam, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox.

Double Dagger is currently working through a number of bugs to ensure its latest project is more polished than a pampered show cat.

The studio has urged patience while it brings those fixes to consoles and PC and has put together a handy FAQ to let players know when highlighted issues should be fixed. 

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

