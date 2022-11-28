informa
/
/
Console
2 MIN READ
News

Microsoft pitches 10-year licensing deal to Sony to appease regulators

Microsoft is pulling out all the stops to satisfy Sony's Call of Duty obsession and ensure it can acquire Activision Blizzard.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
November 28, 2022
Cover art for Infinity Ward's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

Reuters reports that Microsoft has offered Sony a 10-year licensing deal for Call of Duty. The deal is being pitched by the Xbox maker in an effort to appease European antitrust regulators, who've previously listed the shooter franchise as a point of concern about Microsoft acquiring Activision Blizzard. 

The European Commission announced its investigation into the acquisition at the start of November, and has a deadline of January 2023 to release a statement of objection before its ultimate ruling in April 2023. Addressing the European Commission's concerns before that objection releases could help make the acquisition process easier.

Licensing out Call of Duty for a decade to Sony serves as a long-term show of good faith and lets the PlayStation creator continue earning third-party revenue from the franchise well into the lifecycle of the PlayStation 5 and its eventual console successor.

Much of Sony's pushback around Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard has largely centered around Call of Duty. Last week, it would "lose significant revenues" should the franchise be locked to Xbox, and also argued that trying to create its own equivalent would be effectively impossible.

Law firm partner Stephane Dionnet told Reuters that Microsoft may be able to use the licensing deal to secure the Commission's approval for the acquisition, and "subsequently be used by the parties before other antitrust agencies."

Even if the licensing agreement between Microsoft and Sony satisfies the EU, Dionnet also acknowledged the strategy may not be a complete solution. "It remains to be seen whether the active complainants will validate such concessions," he said, "and if behavioral remedies will also be accepted by the CMA and FTC."

It's also worth noting that Reuters' report only mentioned Call of Duty, so it's unclear how fellow Activision Blizzard cross-platform franchises Overwatch and Diablo would be affected down the line.

Last week, it was reported that the FTC was in the process of challenging Microsoft's acquisition. Activision Blizzard later told Game Developer that it was "committed to continuing to work cooperatively with regulators around the globe to allow the transaction to proceed, but won’t hesitate to fight to defend the transaction if required."

Though Sony declined to provide a comment to Reuters, a Microsoft representative said it was "committed to making the same game available on the same day on both Xbox and PlayStation. We want people to have more access to games, not less."

Business

Latest Jobs

Xbox Game Studios

Redmond, Washington
10.5.22
Technical Lighting Artist

Innogames

Hamburg, Germany
10.5.22
Game Designer - Elvenar

Six Foot

Houston, TX
10.3.22
Six Foot Director, Player Relations

Hometopia Inc.

Remote
10.7.22
Lead Engineer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more