The European Union has announced its plans to do a full investigation into Microsoft's $68.7 billion bid for Activision Blizzard.

In a statement released today, the European Commission wrote that it's "concerned that the proposed acquisition may reduce competition in the markets for the distribution of console and personal computers (‘PCs') video games and for PC operating systems."

In September, the country's competition regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), opened a inquiry into the deal. Microsoft had the option at the time to address the CMA's concerns beforehand, but declined to do so.

From that inquiry, the Commission has determined that competition could be reduced should the merger be successful.

Specifically, it believed that Microsoft's buyout could stop third parties from distributing Activision Blizzard titles. It also stated additional concerns about the PC market, and that Microsoft could put Activision Blizzard titles on the Xbox Game Cloud service.

That latter move, said the Commission, could potentially serve as a way to "discourage users to buy non-Windows PCs."

For the UK, its primary concern has been about how the merger would affect Microsoft competitors, particularly Sony. The Call of Duty franchise has become a big driver in these conversations, with the PlayStation maker arguing that Microsoft will eventually lock off the shooter franchise to Xbox and Xbox Game Pass.

While regulators from other countries have given approval for the merger, Microsoft's been on the defensive with the UK, and has tried making its acquisition sound like a benefit for players. Since September, it's spent two full months in a verbal war with Sony over Call of Duty's future on PlayStation, a future it insists will continue past the end of Sony's current partnership with the franchise.



In its closing statements, the Commission gave a deadline of March 23, 2023 for its investigation.

"The opening of an in-depth inquiry does not prejudge the outcome of the investigation."