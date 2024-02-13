Sponsored By

Be advised against that phone version of Lethal Company going around on mobile app stores.

Justin Carter

February 13, 2024

1 Min Read
Screenshot from the 2023 game Lethal Company.
Image via Zeekerss.

At a Glance

  • Lethal Company has truly made it, because someone has made an unofficial mobile version of it to lure in unassuming players.

If you've seen Lethal Company listed on the Google Play or App Stores recently, those aren't official mobile versions. And they may be a front with more invasive intent.

Per Eurogamer, a moderator in the Lethal Company Discord server warned players the upcoming phone game is "likely a scam." And despite its authentic appearance, it was made "with no explicit permission" from original creator Zeekerss.

They further advised posting the game's links within the server to prevent players from falling for the "devious and malicious intentions that may be behind that operation." On the game's iOS page, its developer Aytac Kahveci lists data tracking as part of its privacy practices, requiring users to allow monitoring across websites and apps outside the game.

Lethal Company is another chapter in the (mobile) Clone Saga

Lethal Company was a surprise hit in 2023, so it's unsurprising to hear someone's trying to cash in on its success. Clones of popular games often hit soon after the original to ride their revenue and hype wave.

When Vampire Survivors was released in 2022, a mobile version soon followed to prevent specifically this from happening.

It also happened with Palworld. Developer Pocketpair also had to warn players the clone could be used to steal personal data, and it now appears to be fully gone from the App Store.

If there is a mobile Lethal Company game in development, it'll be confirmed (and likely revealed) by Zeekerss first.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Characters from Granblue Fantasy: Relink fighting a monster.
Business
Granblue Fantasy: Relink sells 1 million copies in two weeksGranblue Fantasy: Relink sells 1 million copies in two weeks
byJustin Carter
Feb 13, 2024
1 Min Read
Shadowheart in Larian's Baldur's Gate 3.
Business
D&D owner Hasbro has made $90 million from Baldur's Gate 3D&D owner Hasbro has made $90 million from Baldur's Gate 3
byJustin Carter
Feb 13, 2024
2 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Featured Blogs

Audio
The Big Index 2024: Articles for Game Music Composers
The Big Index 2024: Articles for Game Music Composers

Feb 13, 2024

Business
Every Game Has the Community It Deserves
Every Game Has the Community It Deserves

Feb 12, 2024

Business
Dear Publishers, Ownership Matters
Dear Publishers, Ownership Matters

Feb 12, 2024