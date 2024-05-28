Sponsored By

YouTube launches in-app Playables arcade

The video platform is experimenting with instant and quick-to-play games for users on its browser and phone apps.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

May 28, 2024

1 Min Read
Screenshot of YouTube Playables games such as Angry Birds Showdown and Brainout.
Image via YouTube.

Video platform YouTube is entering games through a new avenue: a free arcade of games that can be played directly in the app.

Dubbed "Playables," the feature was first reported last summer shortly ahead of public testing. After a limited rollout in select countries, it's now getting a full launch over the next few months.

At the moment, the arcade will have over 75 games that are instantly playable whether on computer, iOS, or Android. Players can even share games with friends using the three-dot "More" menu, and save game progress.

According to YouTube, launch titles will include Cut the Rope, Angry Birds Showdown, and Tomb of the Mask.

YouTube's Playables are ready, but does the world want to play?

Billed as a "fun, interactive way to experience YouTube," Playables follows a recent trend of games from non-game platforms. Over the past year, LinkedIn, Spotify, and the New York Times have launched free games for casual players during their off-time.

YouTube has an advantage in that the tech company is already embedded into game culture: developer diaries and reveal trailers are consistently on the platform, to say nothing of the Let's Play community and livestreams for awards ceremonies.

For parent company Google, this gives the tech giant another foot in the industry. While it still has the Google Play Store, it lost Google Stadia with last year's shutdown.

Instant and quick-to-play games may be more of Google's speed as opposed to full-on cloud streaming. Right now, its biggest obstacle will be to not get buried by other outlets or platforms trying to make a niche for themselves in the market.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

A knight in a screenshot from the 2020 game Swordsman VR.
Business
VR dev Sinn Studio raises $2.5M to fund next projectVR dev Sinn Studio raises $2.5M to fund next project
byJustin Carter
May 28, 2024
1 Min Read
The female V wielding a katana in key art for Cyberpunk 2077.
Business
'Strong' Cyberpunk 2077 sales lead CD Projekt's early 2024 profits'Strong' Cyberpunk 2077 sales lead CD Projekt's early 2024 profits
byJustin Carter
May 28, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

A player-made boat paddles through the ocean in Besiege.
PC
Besiege developers say DLC model made extensive water physics possibleBesiege developers say DLC model made extensive water physics possible
byBryant Francis
May 28, 2024
4 Min Read
thumbnail
Production
Deep Dive: Harnessing the power of player feedback with Dying Light 2Deep Dive: Harnessing the power of player feedback with Dying Light 2
byTymon Smektała
May 24, 2024
7 Min Read
The logo of Saber Interactive.
Production
What's made Saber Interactive such a long-lasting studio?What's made Saber Interactive such a long-lasting studio?
byBryant Francis
May 24, 2024
7 Min Read

Featured Blogs

Production
Modders are Developers - It’s Time to Pay Them
Modders are Developers - It’s Time to Pay Them

May 23, 2024

people playing Nintendo Switch
Business
How acquiring Shiver Entertainment helps Nintendo navigate its next-generation transition
How acquiring Shiver Entertainment helps Nintendo navigate its next-generation transition

May 22, 2024

Marketing
Finding Your Voice: How to target press and influencers for your game
Finding Your Voice: How to target press and influencers for your game

May 20, 2024

Latest Podcasts
See all

Game Developer Essentials

The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
Design
The key to future employment in games dev is diversifying your skill set
The key to future employment in games dev is diversifying your skill set