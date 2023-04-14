informa
/
/
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Heardle, Spotify's Wordle-alike game, goes offline in May

The guessing game must not go on.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
April 14, 2023
Logo for Heardle, Spotify's now defunct music identification game.

Spotify announced its music identification game Heardle will go silent. On May 5, the title will be taken offline by the popular streaming service. 

"Thanks for playing Heardle, but unfortunately we have to say goodbye," wrote Spotify. It further advised that players go to their personal stats page and screenshot those numbers prior to May 4. 

Heardle is exactly what its name implies, a game of "guess who?," but for music. Players have to figure out the name and artist of a song using only a short clip of audio, and have 6 guesses to get it right.

Spotify has purchased it in July 2022 for an undisclosed sum, and was one of many spinoffs that came after Wordle's popularity boom. Per TechCrunch, the shutdown of Heardle reportedly has to do with the streamer's desire to prioritize music discovery on its mothership app.

In March, Spotify revealed an incoming change to its app that could best be likened to Tiktok or Instagram. The change will involve more vertical scrolling that will (hopefully) introduce users to new artists more frequently. More discoverability also includes podcasts, which the platform has heavily invested in over the years.

AudioMobilePC

Latest Jobs

Treyarch

Playa Vista, Los Angeles, CA, USA
4.06.23
VFX Art Specialist

Unfound Productions

Remote
4.04.23
3D Character Animator

University of Central Florida

Orlando, FL
4.12.23
Instructor or Lecturer – Programming

Digital Extremes

Hybrid (London, ON, Canada - Remote, Hybrid, Onsite)
4.10.23
Senior Gameplay Programmer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more