Sponsored By

Ahead of its revealing its debut game next week, Yellow Brick is switching to self-publishing to "take control" of its future as a developer.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

March 28, 2024

1 Min Read
Concept art from Yellow Brick Games' unannounced debut project.
Image via Yellow Brick Games.

At a Glance

  • The more independent studios that form, the more self-publishing may be seen as the best (or only) option available.

Indie developer Yellow Brick Games is set to reveal its upcoming project, which it'll also be self-publishing.

Originally, the studio's debut title was meant to be released by Private Division following a deal struck in 2022. But Yellow Brick has opted to "take control" of its unannounced game, which is expected to release in 2025.

Yellow Brick was founded in 2020 by Ubisoft and EA veterans Thomas Giroux, Mike Laidlaw, Frédéric St-Laurent B., and Jeff Skalski. Following its original Private Division deal, it expanded enough to open a Montreal office alongside its main in Quebec.

"Self-publishing is a leap of faith, especially in the current turbulent industry climate," wrote Laidlaw. "But it’s also an opportunity to take our destiny into our own hands and reach out directly to players and the wider gaming community during this release."

"The player experience will always be our primary indicator of success," added Giroux. "We now fully control our studios' ambitions, and the scope of our game remains unchanged."

The importance of self-publishing

Developers like Quantic Dream have previously switched to self-publishing. Primarily, it's advocated as a more surefire way for studios to have a better chance of deciding their future.

The promise of greater control is enticing to many studios in this day and age, particularly those headed up by established studios. But not every studio is putting all their eggs in self-publishing: some, like People Can Fly, work with bigger publishers so other projects can get out the door.

Yellow Brick's press release notes it's in a "strong position" to release a project that meets its initial ambitions in 2020. That game will be revealed next week on April 2.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

a slide showing a number of black folks' hairstyles as Isaac Olander speaks at the GDC podium
Design
Why is Black hair so difficult for video games to get right? This 3D artist explainsWhy is Black hair so difficult for video games to get right? This 3D artist explains
byAlessandro Fillari
Mar 28, 2024
7 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Creator of Tetris reveals his 'cerebral' unreleased sequel called Tetris ReversedCreator of Tetris reveals his 'cerebral' unreleased sequel called Tetris Reversed
byAlessandro Fillari
Mar 28, 2024
5 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

GD @ GDC 2024

a slide showing a number of black folks' hairstyles as Isaac Olander speaks at the GDC podium
Design
Why is Black hair so difficult for video games to get right? This 3D artist explainsWhy is Black hair so difficult for video games to get right? This 3D artist explains
byAlessandro Fillari
Mar 28, 2024
7 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Creator of Tetris reveals his 'cerebral' unreleased sequel called Tetris ReversedCreator of Tetris reveals his 'cerebral' unreleased sequel called Tetris Reversed
byAlessandro Fillari
Mar 28, 2024
5 Min Read
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Trending

a slide showing a number of black folks' hairstyles as Isaac Olander speaks at the GDC podium
Design
Why is Black hair so difficult for video games to get right? This 3D artist explainsWhy is Black hair so difficult for video games to get right? This 3D artist explains
byAlessandro Fillari
Mar 28, 2024
7 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Creator of Tetris reveals his 'cerebral' unreleased sequel called Tetris ReversedCreator of Tetris reveals his 'cerebral' unreleased sequel called Tetris Reversed
byAlessandro Fillari
Mar 28, 2024
5 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
GDC’s Experimental Game Workshop shows off a litany of innovative and interesting titlesGDC’s Experimental Game Workshop shows off a litany of innovative and interesting titles
byImran Khan
Mar 28, 2024
7 Min Read

Featured Blogs

Design
10+ years making games from Mexico
10+ years making games from Mexico

Mar 26, 2024

Business
Mastering Collaboration with a Remote Game Art Outsourcing Team
Mastering Collaboration with a Remote Game Art Outsourcing Team

Mar 25, 2024

Production
AI NPC chat is like VR: probably cool but certainly niche
AI NPC chat is like VR: probably cool but certainly niche.

Mar 25, 2024