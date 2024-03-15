Weeks after its first birthday, Team Ninja's Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has grown to 5 million players.

The historical fantasy action-RPG released March 3, 2023 for PlayStation 4 and 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. By late April, it'd sold 1 million copies and seen 3.8 million players.

Wo Long launched day one on Xbox Game Pass, which has likely helped it grow in popularity over the past year. Koei Tecmo previously alluded to it having some measure of success, but hasn't spoken on its sales performance since last April.

While Wo Long's last DLC expansion released in December, Team Ninja games usually have a strong following behind them. Its old Ninja Gaiden series and recent titles like Stranger of Paradise and the Nioh games are well-regarded.

Next week (March 22) marks the release of Rise of the Ronin, Team Ninja's other historical fantasy action-RPG. Unlike the studio's other recent titles, this game is a PlayStation 5 exclusive.