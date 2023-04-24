Koei Tecmo's two big releases of 2023 so far, Wild Hearts and Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, have reportedly had "successful" launches. Per industry analyst MauroNL, the Japanese developer praised its two action games in its earnings report for the fiscal year of 2022.

Both titles helped contribute to a reported revenue of or $584.3 million, up nearly 8 percent from the 2021 fiscal year. Net profit hit $230.5 million, down 12.5 percent from 2021. But as far as specific numbers for either of those games, the developer was vague.

Wild Hearts and Wo Long released not that far from each other, respectively on February 17 and March 3. Both of them earned largely positive receptions upon release, and seem to have found particular niches for themselves in their respective subgenres.

The apparent success of Wild Hearts is particularly notable since it was published by Electronic Arts under its EA Originals banner. Previously, the publishing arm released games from smaller studios such as Coldwood's Unravel and Hazelight's It Takes Two. The next big-budget EA original will be Ascendant Studios' Immortals of Aveum in July.

Koei Tecmo crunches numbers on its smaller titles and looks to the future

While it was close to the vest on particular numbers for Wild Hearts and Wo Long, Koei Tecmo was much more forthcoming about some of its other games.

For example, Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key managed to sell 290,000 copies worldwide copies after its March 23 release. And its recent remaster for Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse has apparently sold 120,000 copies since it came to current consoles on March 9.

Looking ahead, Koei Tecmo said it expects to ship 10.4 million global units worth of games for 2023's fiscal year. For this fiscal year, it managed to ship 9.64 million, an increase of 18.6 percent from the year prior.



At time of writing, the sole title the developer is highlighting in the 2023 fiscal year is Rise of the Ronin. It's expected to release for the PlayStation 5 in 2024.