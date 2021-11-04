With over 38 million sales and counting, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the best-selling Switch title ever

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has become the best-selling Nintendo Switch title of all time with lifetime sales of 38.74 million units.

The latest numbers from Nintendo show the evergreen racer, which launched shortly after the Switch in April 2017, sold 3.34 million units over the last six months to claim the top spot.

Nintendo praised the performance of its catalog titles in its most recent fiscal report, and after a quick glance at the company's top selling list, it's easy to see why.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons, for instance, has cemented itself in second place after selling 34.85 million units since March 2020, having shifted another 2.22 units during the current fiscal year.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate currently sits in third place with 25.71 million lifetime sales, just ahead of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on 24.13 million lifetime sales.

In fifth and sixth place are Pokemon Sword / Shield and Super Mario Odyssey, which have amassed 22.64 million sales and 21.95 million sales, respectively. You can check out the full list of top selling Switch titles below.

Top Selling Title Sales Units - Nintendo Switch (as of September 30, 2021)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe -- 38.74 million units

Animal Crossing: New Horizons -- 34.85 million units

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate -- 25.71 million units

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild -- 24.13 million units

Pokemon Sword / Pokemon Shield -- 22.64 million units

Super Mario Odyssey -- 21.95 million units

Super Mario Party -- 16.48 million units

Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu! / Let's Go Eevee! -- 13.83 million units

Splatoon 2 -- 12.68 million units

Ring Fit Adventure -- 12.21 million units

