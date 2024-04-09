Sponsored By

Dead Space remake leads Philippe Ducharme and Roman Campos-Oriola will form a new team within Motive to give Battlefield a shot in the arm.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

April 9, 2024

2 Min Read
Battlefield logo on black background
via EA

EA Motive, the studio behind the Dead Space remake and Star Wars: Squadrons, is being tasked with "unlocking the full potential" of the Battlefield franchise.

The multi-team studio will be asking a new group of developers led by Dead Space remake leads Philippe Ducharme (executive producer) and Roman Campos-Oriola (creative director) to work on Battlefield alongside the teams at Criterion, DICE, and Ripple Effect.

The news comes less than two months after EA laid off 5 percent of its workforce so it could implement a new "ambitious growth strategy" focused on cultivating its own IP.

Those cuts resulted in the closure of Battlefield studio Ridgeline Games, which was previously described by EA as an "instrumental" part of the Battlefield family. Ridgeline broke cover in 2022 and had been working on a narrative campaign set in the Battlefield universe.

Motive devs hoping to realize EA's grand vision for Battlefield

It seems like EA now wants Motive to plug that gap, with studio GM Patrick Klaus noting the newly-formed team will be contributing to both multiplayer and single-player experiences.

"In my last update, I spoke about the studio going through an important period of evolution; we invested in developing our people in more ways than ever, and we improved our workspaces for teams to collaborate to their fullest and deliver the best game possible," added Klaus in a blog post.

"That period of evolution and elevation continues today, with the exciting announcement that a group of developers from Motive are joining the talented teams at Criterion, DICE and Ripple Effect to continue unlocking the full potential of Battlefield."

Klaus claimed that EA Motive's "proven expertise in storytelling, immersive battles and developing on the Frostbite engine" means the team is uniquely positioned to help advance the vision for Battlefield. He noted the franchise will continue to be led by Vince Zampella (EVP, Group GM of Respawn and Battlefield) and Byron Beede (SVP, GM Battlefield).

Although a chunk of the EA Motive team are pivoting towards Battlefied, the studio isn't abandoning its Iron Man project. Klaus said work on the Marvel title recently hit a "major internal milestone," providing the team with a "robust foundation" to build on.

Read more about:

Top Stories

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Key art for Star Wars Outlaws.
Business
Ubisoft's chief portfolio officer Sandrine Caloiaro departs after 10 yearsUbisoft's chief portfolio officer Sandrine Caloiaro departs after 10 years
byJustin Carter
Apr 9, 2024
2 Min Read
Photograph of UK retailer GAME.
Business
UK retailer GAME cuts jobs as remaining staff are put under new contractsUK retailer GAME cuts jobs as remaining staff are put under new contracts
byJustin Carter
Apr 9, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

The ProbablyMonsters and Hidden Grove logos.
Production
Halo and Destiny veteran Chris Opdahl joins ProbablyMonsters to lead new studioHalo and Destiny veteran Chris Opdahl joins ProbablyMonsters to lead new studio
byChris Kerr
Apr 9, 2024
2 Min Read
Dredge key artwork featuring a boat approaching a spooky lighthouse
Business
Story Kitchen reels in Dredge for live action movie adaptationStory Kitchen reels in Dredge for live action movie adaptation
byChris Kerr
Apr 9, 2024
1 Min Read
The Embracer logo on a stylized black background
Business
Saber Interactive CEO thinks people are being too hard on 'naive' Embracer GroupSaber Interactive CEO thinks people are being too hard on 'naive' Embracer Group
byChris Kerr
Apr 9, 2024
3 Min Read

Featured Blogs

Design
Superhero team-ups and failing the fantasy
Superhero team-ups and failing the fantasy

Apr 8, 2024

Programming
Demystifying 3D Character Rigging for Games
Demystifying 3D Character Rigging for Games

Apr 5, 2024

Design
Making sure my child does not spend too much time playing video games
Making sure my child does not spend too much time playing video games

Mar 29, 2024