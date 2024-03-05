Solo indie developer claims Warner Bros. Discovery just 'retired' one of their games

One-person studio Fire Face Corporation is making its surreal puzzler Small Radios Big Televisions (SRBT) freely available after publisher Warner Bros. Discovery said it would be "retiring" the title.

The game was published by Warner Bros Discovery subsidiary Adult Swim Games, but Fire Face claims it will soon be delisted from both the Steam and PlayStation 4 storefronts at the company's behest.

Breaking the news on X, Fire Face founder Owen Deery explained he was recently "informed" of the decision, prompting him to release the game for free.

"As of March 5th, 2024, Warner Brothers Discovery has 'retired' Small Radios Big Televisions from both Steam and Playstation 4 stores," adds a brief update on the Fire Face website.

The PC version of Small Radios Big Televisions can be downloaded right now on the Fire Face website. It's unclear what the future holds for the PlayStation version.

Fire Face was founded by Deery in 2011 and initially developed small web games before working on larger commercial releases like SRBT and Radio Viscera.

The future of Adult Swim Games

Adult Swim Games, meanwhile, has published titles such as Pocket Mortys, Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time, Rain World, and Deaths Gambit. It's unclear whether any of the publisher's other titles will be "retired" or if this is a one-off decision.

Warner Bros. recently said it was bracing for a 'tough' quarter (in year-on-year terms) after Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League underperformed.

Game Developer has reached out to Fire Face and Adult Swim Games for more information.