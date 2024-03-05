Sponsored By

Solo indie developer claims Warner Bros. Discovery just 'retired' one of their games

Small Radios Big Televisions has been made available for free on PC as a result of the delisting.

Chris Kerr

March 5, 2024

1 Min Read
A screenshot of a blocky building in Small Radios Big Televisions
Image via Fire Face

One-person studio Fire Face Corporation is making its surreal puzzler Small Radios Big Televisions (SRBT) freely available after publisher Warner Bros. Discovery said it would be "retiring" the title.

The game was published by Warner Bros Discovery subsidiary Adult Swim Games, but Fire Face claims it will soon be delisted from both the Steam and PlayStation 4 storefronts at the company's behest.

Breaking the news on X, Fire Face founder Owen Deery explained he was recently "informed" of the decision, prompting him to release the game for free.

"As of March 5th, 2024, Warner Brothers Discovery has 'retired' Small Radios Big Televisions from both Steam and Playstation 4 stores," adds a brief update on the Fire Face website.

The PC version of Small Radios Big Televisions can be downloaded right now on the Fire Face website. It's unclear what the future holds for the PlayStation version.

Fire Face was founded by Deery in 2011 and initially developed small web games before working on larger commercial releases like SRBT and Radio Viscera.

The future of Adult Swim Games

Adult Swim Games, meanwhile, has published titles such as Pocket Mortys, Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time, Rain World, and Deaths Gambit. It's unclear whether any of the publisher's other titles will be "retired" or if this is a one-off decision.

Warner Bros. recently said it was bracing for a 'tough' quarter (in year-on-year terms) after Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League underperformed.

Game Developer has reached out to Fire Face and Adult Swim Games for more information.

Read more about:

Top Stories

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.
Business
Bit Reactor's Star Wars strategy game unaffected by recent EA cutsBit Reactor's Star Wars strategy game unaffected by recent EA cuts
byJustin Carter
Mar 5, 2024
1 Min Read
Promo art for 9 Dots' Outward.
Business
Outward dev Nine Dots transitions to third-party publishingOutward dev Nine Dots transitions to third-party publishing
byJustin Carter
Mar 5, 2024
2 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Featured Blogs

Design
Evolving standard dice roll game design with Project O.R.C.S.' boons and banes system
Featured Blog | Evolving standard dice roll game design with Project O.R.C.S.' boons and banes system

Mar 4, 2024

Design
The Quest for Cosy | A Deep Dive into Cosy Gaming
Featured Blog: The Quest for Cosy | A Deep Dive into Cosy Gaming

Mar 1, 2024

Design
'The Layoff Talk' by Worth Dayley
'The Layoff Talk' by Worth Dayley

Feb 29, 2024