Sponsored By

Virtuos acquires co-developer Third Kind Studios

Third Kind will still co-develop titles like Predecessor and Sea of Thieves while Virtuos uses its new subsidiary to enter the UK game industry.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

August 21, 2024

1 Min Read
Characters fighting in 2024's Predecessor.
Image via Omeda Studios/Third Kind.

External development partner Virtuos has just announced its acquisition of Third Kind Studios, a move that they say will, "bolster Virtuos’ AAA co-development capabilities" in the years to come.

In an announcement on its website, the company revealed that the studio will continue to be led by its original co-founders and that it seeks to double its headcount in the coming years in response to growing client demand.

Founded in 2016, Third Kind has co-developed several triple-A games in recent years. Many of them come from Xbox (like the new Fable and Sea of Thieves), and also include Predecessor, Omeda's revival of Epic Games' once-defunct MOBA Paragon.

Per CTO Ray Tharanee, this is the first UK venture for its new parent company. On the studio's end, this will allow it to take on "new and exciting triple-A projects" and continue its own growth, including doubling its staff over the next two years.

"We're proud to play a pivotal role in expanding [Viruos'] global footprint, and we look forward to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in gaming together," he wrote.

Over the past year, Virtuos has opened studios in international cities such as Tokyo and Prague. Beyond offering co-developer and engineering services, it still has an apparent desire to make (but not publish) original games of its own.

Read more about:

M&ACulture

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

A goose in Untitled Goose Game.
Business
Survey: Spotty preservation efforts risk 'significant loss' for Australian game industrySurvey: Spotty preservation efforts risk 'significant loss' for Australian game industry
byJustin Carter
Aug 21, 2024
1 Min Read
Key art for Dying Light: The Beast.
Business
Turns out Dying Light: The Beast started out as leaked Dying Light 2 DLCTurns out Dying Light: The Beast started out as leaked Dying Light 2 DLC
byJustin Carter, Bryant Francis
Aug 21, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

thumbnail
Art
Deep Dive: Behind the starkly stylish art direction of BloodlessDeep Dive: Behind the starkly stylish art direction of Bloodless
byAntônio Rivero
Aug 20, 2024
12 Min Read
A player character dual-wields two red pistols against a cyberpunk background in Apex Legends.
Design
Letting Apex Legends players go guns akimbo was harder than you might thinkLetting Apex Legends players go guns akimbo was harder than you might think
byBryant Francis
Aug 20, 2024
3 Min Read
Jen and Zan, two player characters from Tactical Breach Wizards. They are wizards with guns.
Design
Tactical Breach Wizards shows how strategy games can tickle the funny boneTactical Breach Wizards shows how strategy games can tickle the funny bone
byBryant Francis
Aug 19, 2024
10 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Cooking Games Spotlight: Deep Dives, Interviews, and More

A goat host character presides over a retro TV set
Production
Psychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devsPsychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devs
byDanielle Riendeau
thumbnail
Design
Exploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao CafeExploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao Cafe
byJoel Couture
thumbnail
Design
The Unrealized Potential of Cooking in GamesThe Unrealized Potential of Cooking in Games
byLeonardo Ferreira

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Design
Bridging history and gameplay: Lessons from historiographical video game designBridging history and gameplay: Lessons from historiographical video game design
byChristopher Gerteis
Aug 20, 2024
14 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Call for Submissions: Let's talk about photography gamesCall for submissions: Let's talk about photography games
byHolly Green
Aug 19, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Conjuring a gestural spellcasting system for VRConjuring a gestural spellcasting system for VR
byEdward McNeill
Aug 19, 2024
6 Min Read

Game Developer Essentials

thumbnail
Programming
How to get better fps on PC while porting games to consolesHow to get better fps on PC while porting games to consoles
byKostyantyn Oleschenko, Olexandr Makeevand 1 more
The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative visionWhat it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
byBryant Francis
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnoutWhat the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
byBryant Francis
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percentThe secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
byImran Khan