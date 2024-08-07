Versus Evil veterans establish indie publisher Digital Bandidos

A new indie publisher called Digital Bandidos has risen from the ashes of Versus Evil.

Founded by Steve Escalante and Lance James, who held leadership roles at Versus Evil before The Banner Saga publisher was shuttered last year, Digital Bandidos wants to provide indies with "proven expertise and a unique publishing model" that will empower them to meet their goals.

The company will deploy a new financing model that offers "small acquisition-type buyouts of existing games." It claims those buyouts will provide indies with a "flexible funding option, whether funding their next project, taking a well-deserved break, or simply stepping away."

"Furthermore, a sliding scale of investment funds, ranging from long-term full-service funding to smaller-scale finishing funds and funds for specific projects like porting or marketing, is designed to help indie teams achieve their goals," adds a press release.

Digital Bandidos is courting indie developers with a focus on PC and console titles and budgets of up to $3 million. The company is keen to "acquire new and established intellectual properties to bring them to new platforms and expand them with additional content."

"I've spent the first half of 2024 talking with studios in North America and Europe about the challenges they face in today's market," said company CEO Steve Escalante. "The message is clear: they need good partners, funding, expertise in publishing, and help to bring their products to fruition.

"That means continuing the journey I started over ten years ago of championing the indie game developer. We have even better tools, more experience, a proven track record, and an amazing team. We couldn't be happier with the direction we are headed in and are incredibly excited about the future of Digital Bandidos."

Digital Bandidos' publishing slate currently includes The Town of Salem franchise and Soulstone Survivors.