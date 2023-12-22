Sponsored By

Indie publisher Versus Evil has shut downVersus Evil lays off staff, shuts down

Indie publisher Versus Evil reportedly laid off its entire staff as the holidays have begun, closing its doors after ten years in operation.

Justin Carter

December 22, 2023

1 Min Read
Key art for Stoic's The Banner Saga Trilogy.
Image via Stoic/Versus Evil.

At a Glance

  • Known mainly for publishing Stoic's The Banner Saga series, Versus Evil has reportedly closed down days before Christmas.

After nearly 10 years, game publisher Versus Evil has closed its doors just days before the holidays.

Per production head Lance James, the "entire Versus Evil team" was laid off earlier today. The choice was out of their hands, according to James.

"The entire 13-person company was laid off at the start of our Christmas break," added product strategy director Francis Fincke. His statement was further corroborated by other former staff.

Shortly after, Versus Evil confirmed the news officially, saying it loved "bringing [players] the best indie games we could find. [...] From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU for everything!"

Versus Evil's ten years in the business

Versus Evil was founded by ZeniMax alum Steve Escalante, with its debut release being Stoic's The Banner Saga from 2014. Along with that game's sequels, the publisher released other indie games in its lifetime.

The publisher was acquired by Tinybuild in 2021, and continued as a "complimentary publishing label." Its 2023 games include Lil' Guardsman and Broken Roads.

At time of writing, Tinybuild has yet to comment on Versus Evil's closures, or what will happen with the unreleased projects it was set to publish.

Game Developer has reached out for comment, and will update when a response is given.

Update: This post has been updated with official word from Versus Evil on social media confirming its closure.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Splash art for Fortnite: Chapter 4.
Business
China targets in-game spending, daily rewards in new game regulation rulesChina targets in-game spending, daily rewards in new game regulation rules
byJustin Carter
Dec 22, 2023
1 Min Read
Key art for FromSoftware's Dark Souls II.
Business
Dark Souls II's PS3, Xbox 360 servers are shutting shut down in March 2024Dark Souls II's PS3, Xbox 360 servers are shutting shut down in March 2024
byJustin Carter
Dec 22, 2023
1 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Featured Blogs

Production
Pushing the Button....Wait. Not That One: The Launch of Fish Game
Pushing the Button....Wait. Not That One: The Launch of Fish Game

Dec 21, 2023

Marketing
Tapping into Top Tier Japanese Media: Our Indie Game’s Unprecedented Success
Tapping into Top Tier Japanese Media: Our Indie Game’s Unprecedented Success

Dec 21, 2023

Business
VR industry braces for setback: Omdia forecasts declining sales until 2026
VR industry braces for setback: Omdia forecasts declining sales until 2026

Dec 21, 2023