After nearly 10 years, game publisher Versus Evil has closed its doors just days before the holidays.

Per production head Lance James, the "entire Versus Evil team" was laid off earlier today. The choice was out of their hands, according to James.

"The entire 13-person company was laid off at the start of our Christmas break," added product strategy director Francis Fincke. His statement was further corroborated by other former staff.

Shortly after, Versus Evil confirmed the news officially, saying it loved "bringing [players] the best indie games we could find. [...] From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU for everything!"

Versus Evil's ten years in the business

Versus Evil was founded by ZeniMax alum Steve Escalante, with its debut release being Stoic's The Banner Saga from 2014. Along with that game's sequels, the publisher released other indie games in its lifetime.

The publisher was acquired by Tinybuild in 2021, and continued as a "complimentary publishing label." Its 2023 games include Lil' Guardsman and Broken Roads.

At time of writing, Tinybuild has yet to comment on Versus Evil's closures, or what will happen with the unreleased projects it was set to publish.

Game Developer has reached out for comment, and will update when a response is given.

Update: This post has been updated with official word from Versus Evil on social media confirming its closure.