informa
/
/
Announcements
Event
New GD Talks Session: "Investigating and Dispelling Shader Myths... with Science!" Presented by Matt Oztalay
PreviousNext
Business
2 MIN READ
News

Valve promises more consistent updates to Steam's regional prices

With various regions of the world faced with the possibility of an economic recession, Valve plans to update its regional prices suggestions at a more consistent pace.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
October 20, 2022
Logo for Valve's Steam marketplace.

In a recent update to its Steamworks documentation, Valve has said it'll be refreshing its regional price suggestions on a more frequent basis. As various parts of the world are faced with the possibility of economic recession or the value in their currency (such as the yen in Japan) is decreasing.

For Valve, a game's price may be set based on its cost in the US for developers to work from and adjust (or completely ignore) at their own discretion. It also employs different methods to figure that price out, from simple exchange rates to using consumer price indexes and determining "purchasing-power parity" between different countries. 

"All of these factors have driven us towards the commitment to refresh these price suggestions on a much more regular cadence, so that we're keeping pace with economic changes over time," wrote Valve. 

In general, pricing has become a more frequent talking point of videos as of late. More publishers are beginning to embrace the $70 pricing for triple-A games, accessories are becoming more expensive, and some game systems are going up in prices around the world. 

With a more frequent refresh basis, Valve also hopes that method will also ease some of the burden of pricing a game, which it acknowledged could be an issue for some developers. "We hope the recommendations are a useful data point for developers who don’t have the time or interest to research pricing in each currency themselves."

What does Valve's region pricing mean for region swapping?

Valve's commitment to consistency in regards to region pricing comes not long after the reported success of Let's Build a ZooThe farming sim gained a boost in sales due to the game's price in Argentina, which roughly converted to $1.50. 

As explained by Mike Rose, head of the game's publisher No More Robots, players who don't live in Argentina employed a popular tactic known as region swapping (where you change the region of your console) to buy the game at such a low price. 

The surge of sales in Argentina resulted in the game rising in the Nintendo eShop charts for North and South America. This tactic wasn't exclusive to the eShop, said Rose, and Steam was one of the platforms he said "really needed to work out asap what to do about how easy it is to region-swap and buy games for dirt cheap." 

Maybe Valve's region refresh won't end region swapping completely, but it may serve as a way to deter some players from using the method. 

Latest Jobs

Xbox Game Studios

Redmond, Washington
10.5.22
Technical Lighting Artist

Innogames

Hamburg, Germany
10.5.22
Game Designer - Elvenar

Six Foot

Houston, TX
10.3.22
Six Foot Director, Player Relations

Hometopia Inc.

Remote
10.7.22
Lead Engineer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more