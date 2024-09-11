Sponsored By

Unrecord dev Drama Studios raises $2.5 million in seed round

The French studio plans to put its new money toward making a demo for Unrecord and grow its staff before securing a publishing partner.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

September 11, 2024

1 Min Read
Screenshot of the PC game Unrecord.
Image via Drama Studios.

French game developer Drama Studios has raised $2.5 million in seed funding, and plans to put that money toward its debut title, the bodycam shooter Unrecord.

The bulk of that funding comes from VC firm The Games Fund. It's a lot of money at a time when funding for games has been dwindling, in turn leading to layoffs and closures for studios, regardless of their size.

Drama says the funding will help "strengthen" its core development team. Once its game is in a "solid" demo state, it'll explore publishing and "strategic partnership opportunities."

Unrecord puts players in the role of a tactical police officer solely from the perspective of his body camera. In real life, actual body camera footage is used as evidence of police brutality, which led many to label the game a "cop simulator."

At the time, Drama explained to PCGamer that the actual game would be more in line with a detective thriller, but also acknowledged that people would "feel disturbed by the game's images."

Read more about:

Financials

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Key art for 2018's The Crew 2.
Business
Ubisoft is keeping The Crew sequels alive with offline modesUbisoft is keeping The Crew sequels alive with offline modes
byJustin Carter
Sep 11, 2024
2 Min Read
Screenshot from 2023's Dave the Diver.
Business
Nexon spins off Dave the Diver dev Mintrocket into a full corporationNexon spins off Dave the Diver dev Mintrocket into a full corporation
byJustin Carter
Sep 11, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

The Atari logo overlaid on promotional retro console artwork
Business
Atari CEO Wade Rosen says the company is done being a 'fast follower'Atari CEO Wade Rosen says the company is done being a 'fast follower'
byChris Kerr
Sep 11, 2024
7 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
The Operator is a crime solving game delivered entirely with UIThe Operator is a crime solving game delivered entirely with UI
byJoel Couture
Sep 10, 2024
8 Min Read
The Godot icon next to a Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X.
Console
W4 Games says Godot console porting solutions land in OctoberW4 Games says Godot console porting solutions land in October
byBryant Francis
Sep 9, 2024
5 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Production
5 things to learn from AAA studios5 things to learn from AAA studios
byArthur Mostovoy
Sep 9, 2024
9 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Power progression in games: Crafting rewarding player experiencesPower progression in games: Crafting rewarding player experiences
byCameron McKellar
Sep 6, 2024
12 Min Read
thumbnail
Production
Balancing creativity and deadlines in game developmentBalancing creativity and deadlines in game development
byArthur Mostovoy
Sep 5, 2024
7 Min Read