Unpacking, the zen puzzler from Witch Beam about turning houses into homes and learning about life in the process, has sold over 1 million copies.

Witch Beam broke the news on social media to celebrate the title's first anniversary, and thanks players for supporting the project.

Unpacking launched on November 2, 2021, and is currently available on numerous platforms including Windows PC, macOS, Linux, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X | S, and PlayStation 5.

The puzzler has been inundated with plaudits over the past year, and has won 20 awards including the prestigious BAFTA Game of the Year trophy.

To help put the latest milestone into context, Unpacking managed to sell 100,000 copies across all platforms within 10 days of launch, and was also made accessible through Xbox Game Pass.

Last year, we had the chance to sit down with Witch Beam to learn what makes the block-fitting puzzler tick, digging into the level design art, and audio behind the mediative title.