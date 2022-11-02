informa
/
/
Announcements
Event
New GD Talks Session: "Investigating and Dispelling Shader Myths... with Science!" Presented by Matt Oztalay
PreviousNext
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Unpacking has topped 1 million sales in one year

The milestone was announced in celebration of the acclaimed puzzler's first anniversary.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
November 02, 2022
Unpacking promotional artwork

Unpacking, the zen puzzler from Witch Beam about turning houses into homes and learning about life in the process, has sold over 1 million copies.

Witch Beam broke the news on social media to celebrate the title's first anniversary, and thanks players for supporting the project.

Unpacking launched on November 2, 2021, and is currently available on numerous platforms including Windows PC, macOS, Linux, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X | S, and PlayStation 5.

The puzzler has been inundated with plaudits over the past year, and has won 20 awards including the prestigious BAFTA Game of the Year trophy.

To help put the latest milestone into context, Unpacking managed to sell 100,000 copies across all platforms within 10 days of launch, and was also made accessible through Xbox Game Pass.

Last year, we had the chance to sit down with Witch Beam to learn what makes the block-fitting puzzler tick, digging into the level design art, and audio behind the mediative title.

ConsolePC

Latest Jobs

Xbox Game Studios

Redmond, Washington
10.5.22
Technical Lighting Artist

Innogames

Hamburg, Germany
10.5.22
Game Designer - Elvenar

Six Foot

Houston, TX
10.3.22
Six Foot Director, Player Relations

Hometopia Inc.

Remote
10.7.22
Lead Engineer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more