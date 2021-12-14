informa
Unpacking topped 100k sales in 10 days

The slice-of-life puzzler launched on November 2, 2021.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
December 14, 2021
unpacking_header.png

Unpacking sold 100,000 copies across all platforms within 10 days of launch. That's according to developer Witch Beam Games, which broke the news on Twitter earlier today.

The slice-of-life puzzler, which allows players to glimpse into the lives of others by sorting their possessions, launched on November 2, 2021.

The title is available on Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S, and is also accessible through Xbox Game Pass.

Earlier this year, we sat down with Witch Beam to chat about the design beats that make the zen puzzler tick, discussing everything from audio and art direction to the title's abstract approach to storytelling.

