Sponsored By

The decade-long veteran helped set a "player-first" focus at Ubisoft, which is reportedly looking to improve its run of releases in the 2020s.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

April 9, 2024

2 Min Read
Key art for Star Wars Outlaws.
Image via Ubisoft/Lucasfilm.

At a Glance

  • Caloiaro's exit comes amid allegations of a power struggle between Ubisoft's editorial board and her brand portfolio team.

Another shakeup has hit Ubisoft, as chief portfolio officer Sandrine Caloiaro has left the French developer.

Per Ethan Gach's Dead Game, Caloiaro left two years into her most recent position. She'd been with Ubisoft for a decade, first starting out as a VP for its consumer and market knowledge team.

As Gach noted, her leadership resulted in a "player-first" focus that dictated the direction of Ubisoft's big franchises. This led to an alleged "power struggle" over their creative direction and monetization.

It's not clear as to why Caloiaro left, or her future prospects, but Ubisoft claims it was her choice. Its statement called her "instrumental in building...[our] consumer and market knowledge practice, and in accelerating the development of our portfolio, brand, and monetization strategies."

In her own statement, Caloiaro wrote she was "grateful to have spent more than a decade working alongside the talented teams at Ubisoft and am proud of our achievements."

With her exit, staff members under her umbrella will now report to chief studios officer Marie-Sophie de Waubert.

Ubisoft is getting the 2020s in gear

Caloiaro was promoted to CPO at Ubisoft as the developer was reorganizing its upper staff following a 2020 report on its alleged misconduct. Not all of those changes have resolved the studio's previousy documented workplace issues.

Game-wise, Ubisoft has struggled in recent years: some games had muted (or dismal) reception and launch sales, while other projects had (or still have) trouble getting out the door.

Dead Game claims staff have soured on the Editorial board, previously headed up by ousted leader Serge Hascoët. In the time since his exit, Caloiaro's portfolio team took more control.

With Star Wars Outlaws primed to release on August 30, and Assassin's Creed Red (presumably) not long after, Ubisoft is trying its best to reverse its fortunes.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Photograph of UK retailer GAME.
Business
UK retailer GAME cuts jobs as remaining staff are put under new contractsUK retailer GAME cuts jobs as remaining staff are put under new contracts
byJustin Carter
Apr 9, 2024
1 Min Read
The ProbablyMonsters and Hidden Grove logos.
Production
Halo and Destiny veteran Chris Opdahl joins ProbablyMonsters to lead new studioHalo and Destiny veteran Chris Opdahl joins ProbablyMonsters to lead new studio
byChris Kerr
Apr 9, 2024
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

The ProbablyMonsters and Hidden Grove logos.
Production
Halo and Destiny veteran Chris Opdahl joins ProbablyMonsters to lead new studioHalo and Destiny veteran Chris Opdahl joins ProbablyMonsters to lead new studio
byChris Kerr
Apr 9, 2024
2 Min Read
Battlefield logo on black background
Business
Weeks after shuttering one Battlefield studio, EA tasks Motive with 'unlocking' the franchiseWeeks after shuttering one Battlefield studio, EA tasks Motive with 'unlocking' the franchise
byChris Kerr
Apr 9, 2024
2 Min Read
Dredge key artwork featuring a boat approaching a spooky lighthouse
Business
Story Kitchen reels in Dredge for live action movie adaptationStory Kitchen reels in Dredge for live action movie adaptation
byChris Kerr
Apr 9, 2024
1 Min Read

Featured Blogs

Design
Superhero team-ups and failing the fantasy
Superhero team-ups and failing the fantasy

Apr 8, 2024

Programming
Demystifying 3D Character Rigging for Games
Demystifying 3D Character Rigging for Games

Apr 5, 2024

Design
Making sure my child does not spend too much time playing video games
Making sure my child does not spend too much time playing video games

Mar 29, 2024