Ubisoft is giving Beyond Good & Evil a 20th anniversary remaster

Beyond Good & Evil turned 20 years old earlier this month, and to celebrate the occasion, it's being remastered for the current generation.

Ubisoft announced a 20th anniversary edition for the 2003 cult classic set to come out early next year and presumably PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S. It marks the first time the game has come to modern systems since its 2011 HD version for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3.



This was seemingly meant to be a surprise, because its Xbox Store page prematurely went up earlier today, and screenshots of the game went around social media from those who played it. In response, Ubisoft revealed an early unfinished build was uploaded to its Ubisoft+ service, but was "not indicative of the final game."

"We're dedicated to making it an experience that truly honors the legacy of the original," continued Ubisoft. "As we celebrate the 20th anniversary of Beyond Good & Evil, our commitment to delivering a game that meets the high expectations of our fans is unwavering."

Beyond Good & Evil 2's development is nearly as old as its predecessor

Ubisoft has tried to follow up Beyond Good & Evil with a sequel, but progress has been faced with repeated setbacks. After its initial reveal in 2017, the developer revealed it would be working with Joseph Gordon-Levitt's company HitRECord to crowdsource assets for the game, which drew ire and criticism.

In 2020, creative director Michel Ansel (who directed the first game) exited Ubisoft Montpellier following allegations of fostering a hostile work environment. Emile Morel and Charles Gaudron were respectively brought on as the game's creative director and director, and Morel suddenly passed away earlier this year at 40 years old.

This past February, Ubisoft Montpellier lost its managing director Gillaume Carmona as the studio was in the middle of an investigation by French authorities. Said investigation was prompted by the discovery of several staffers taking leave for burnout in 2022, with many being team leads who later left the developer.

As of September, Carmona has been replaced by Istvan Tajnay, and Ubisoft Montpellier remains the lead developer on Beyond Good & Evil 2. But as far as when to expect any news on the sequel, such answers may be beyond time and space.