Beyond Good & Evil 2 creative director and long-serving Ubisoft designer Emile Morel has passed away.

As reported by IGN, news of his passing was first shared on Linkedin by current and former colleagues.

Greg Hermittant, who currently works at Ubisoft Montpellier as a producer, praised Morel's kindness and positivity.

"You've been such a great and kind partner during all these years at Ubisoft. I'm grateful to have worked with you on so many projects. Even through the most difficult times, you always remained the caring and supportive person you were with your beautiful positive mind," they wrote on Linkedin.

"But the most important is the wonderful moments we had. With no doubts Rayman Legends is my best memory. I will miss our private jokes and imitations. You will miss Beyond Good & Evil. Be assured we will continue your work."

Former Beyond Good & Evil 2 narrative director, M. Gabrielle Shrager, said that Morel passed away at the "shockingly young age of 40" and described him a "cherished colleague."

"We laughed and wept through good times and bad, and shipped a lot great games together," they wrote. "Emile was so very proud of Beyond Good & Evil 2, the Space Monkeys and his teammates. He will be sorely missed. May it be shipped in his name. RIP Emile. I hope you have discovered the mystery behind the Moksha gate."

Ubisoft Montpellier confirmed Morel's passing in a statement posted on Linkedin.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the sudden passing of our friend and colleague Emile Morel. We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and teammates all over the world. We would like to take a moment to acknowledge the significant impact he made over the years on different games that make up the rich history of our studio," it reads.



"For us, Emile was a close friend and a boundless source of positive energy. We all valued his passion and the way he told stories. We will never forget Emile and his immense contribution to the BGE2 universe will forever endure. True Freedom Lies Beyond."

