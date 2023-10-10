informa
Ubisoft delays xDefiant indefinitely to address "game inconsistencies"

Ubisoft's latest free-to-play shooter is having more trouble getting out the door.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
October 10, 2023
Key art for Ubisoft's multiplayer shooter xDefiant, featuring the game's playable characters.

Almost a full month after delaying its online shooter xDefiantUbisoft has pushed back its release date again. The developer revealed the game has been indefinitely delayed in order to fix a number of issues recently revealed during a public test.

That public test session (PTS) revealed "inconsistencies in the game experience that we need to address prior to our Preseason," wrote Ubisoft. "The team will continue working to address these issues."

xDefiant's indefinite delay continues Ubisoft's rocky year. Some of its games intended 2023 titles (like the equally troubled Skull & Bones) were delayed to 2024, while the just-released Assassin's Creed Mirage and December's Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be its only big releases for the year.

Ubisoft has been trying to get the free-to-play shooter out before the end of 2023. The game was first delayed in the summer, then again in September after failing to pass console certification—an unusual occurrence for a large publisher like Ubisoft.

At the time, the developer hoped to release the game in a playable state by mid or late October and use a Day One patch to address any lingering issues Sony or Microsoft had.

Speaking to this newest delay, executive producer Mark Rubin called it a blessing, saying he'd "rather ship a game that is better for everyone. Our intent for this game is to be something that players can return to for many years and to do that we have to build this game with the community.”

ConsolePC

