informa
/
/
Announcements
Alert
We are currently working to fix issues with cut-off articles and incorrect URLs. Click here to report an issue.
News
Gamasutra is now Game Developer! Click here to learn more about the change, what's new on the website, and what's next!
PreviousNext
News

Twitch data leak didn't expose passwords or login credentials

Full credit card numbers also remain secure.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
October 18, 2021

Twitch has confirmed that passwords remain secure following a recent data leak. In an update posted on October 15, the streaming company said that passwords, login credentials, and full credit card numbers weren't compromised during the "security indecent."

"Twitch passwords have not been exposed. We are also confident that systems that store Twitch login credentials, which are hashed with bcrypt, were not accessed, nor were full credit card numbers or ACH / bank information," wrote the company.

Twitch claims the breach was the result of a server configuration change that allowed "improper access by an unauthorized third-party." Early reports suggested the culprit had managed to leak the platform's source code along with creator payout reports, and it seems like those rumblings were accurate.

"The exposed data primarily contained documents from Twitch's source code repository, as well as a subset of creator payout data," continues the statement. "We've undergone a thorough review of the information included in the files exposed and are confident that it only affected a small fraction of users and the customer impact is minimal. We are contacting those who have been impacted directly.

"We take our responsibility to protect your data very seriously. We have taken steps to further secure our service, and we apologize to our community."

Twitch chose to reset all stream keys out of an abundance of caution, and warned users they may need to manually update their broadcast software as a result.

Latest Jobs

Sucker Punch Productions

Bellevue, Washington
08.27.21
Combat Designer

Xbox Graphics

Redmond, Washington
08.27.21
Senior Software Engineer: GPU Compilers

Insomniac Games

Burbank, California
08.27.21
Systems Designer

Deep Silver Volition

Champaign, Illinois
08.27.21
Senior Environment Artist
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Register for a
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Account

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Register for a

Game Developer Account

Gain full access to resources (events, white paper, webinars, reports, etc)
Single sign-on to all Informa products

Register
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more