Titanfall director Steve Fukuda is leading Respawn's new project

One of Respawn Entertainment's upcoming projects is being headed up by Titanfall series director Steve Fukuda. Speaking to Axios, Respawn's general manager Vince Zampella said that Fukuda was behind a "very small skunkworks team" at the Apex Legends and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor studio.

That a wholly new property is being developed by Respawn is interesting. Since the release of both Apex Legends and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order in 2019, Respawn has largely bounced between those two franchises, with a brief divergence to the Medal of Honor series with the VR game Medal of Honor: Above & Beyond.

Zampella confirmed that no, Fukada's project is not Titanfall 3, and nothing is presently in the works for that game. He was ultimately vague about the unannounced project, but said that the studio's goal was ultimately to "find the fun in something new."

Fukuda was previously a designer on Infinity Ward's original Call of Duty games, including Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. After jumping ship to Respawn, he directed both the original Titanfall and its sequel Titanfall 2, and is listed as a director for the entire franchise. But from his LinkedIn, it appears he wasn't involved in the development of Apex or Jedi Survivor.

That newly teased project marks a third game to expect from Respawn in the coming years. The developer is currently lined up for two more Star Wars games: one a first-person shooter headed up by Medal of Honor co-creator Peter Hirschmann, and the other a strategy game co-developed by Bit Reactor.

Zampella is overseeing development on all three unannounced projects, while also helping to rehabilitate Electronic Arts' Battlefield franchise.