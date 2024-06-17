Sponsored By

Industry vets launch specialist co-development studio The Unreal Guys

As the name suggests, the new studio is looking to help devs working on Unreal Engine projects.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

June 17, 2024

1 Min Read
The CodeDev - The Unreal Guys logo
Image via The Unreal Guys

There's a new studio in town, and it's hoping to lend a hand to anyone making a game specifically in Unreal Engine.

Fittingly named CodeDev: The Unreal Guys, the London-based studio was founded by chairman Rik Alexander, CEO Myke Parrott, and CTO Ryan Woodland. The three are positioning their new venture as a support studio.

While co-developers are nothing new in games, it's not every day a studio announces its specializations in a particular engine. Epic Games' engine is updated and iterated upon on a consistent basis, so having a team to help with that lightens the production load.

All three men have been in the industry from between 15 and 33 years, and previously worked at Climax Studios, Microsoft, and Bethesda. The company plans on tackling Unreal projects "of all sizes."

"We've seen studios of all sizes move towards a co-development model but struggle to find the right people for their projects," said Alexander. "I've worked with Myke and his recruitment agency for a long time, but with the way the industry is changing we felt like this was the right time to work closer together and create a studio that can build, scale and deliver expert teams quickly."

Parrott said that while the game industry isn't "out of the woods" quite yet, this was the right time to unveil the studio because there is some "light poking through the trees."

The studio already has multiple "big projects" on its books, but Parrott said the team is "always looking to hear about new games to work on."

The Unreal Guys is based in London and is described as being remote-friendly.

Read more about:

Studio announcement[Company] Epic Games

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

A screenshot from Alone in the Dark
Business
Report: Embracer studio Pieces Interactive has shut downReport: Embracer studio Pieces Interactive has shut down
byChris Kerr
Jun 17, 2024
2 Min Read
The EA logo on a red background
Business
EA execs earned $60 million in 2024 despite layoffs and office closuresEA execs earned $60 million in 2024 despite layoffs and office closures
byChris Kerr
Jun 17, 2024
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

Assassin's Creed Shadow protagonists Yasuke and Naoe strike a pose.
Design
The dual protagonists of Assassin's Creed Shadows enabled the series' jump to feudal JapanThe dual protagonists of Assassin's Creed Shadows enabled the series' jump to feudal Japan
byAlessandro Fillari
Jun 14, 2024
6 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Facing off at the clown convention in Part of YouFacing off at the clown convention in Part of You
byJoel Couture
Jun 13, 2024
7 Min Read
Star Wars Outlaws heroine Vess runs and guns while fighting Stormtroopers.
Design
Making Ubisoft's open world model work for Star Wars OutlawsMaking Ubisoft's open world model work for Star Wars Outlaws
byGeorge Yang
Jun 12, 2024
5 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Cooking Games Spotlight: Deep Dives, Interviews, and More

A goat host character presides over a retro TV set
Production
Psychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devsPsychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devs
byDanielle Riendeau
thumbnail
Design
The Unrealized Potential of Cooking in GamesThe Unrealized Potential of Cooking in Games
byLeonardo Ferreira
thumbnail
Design
Exploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao CafeExploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao Cafe
byJoel Couture

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Design
Welcome To My World: What Makes For Great Horror Game SettingsWelcome To My World: What Makes For Great Horror Game Settings
byMichel Sabbagh
Jun 17, 2024
15 Min Read
thumbnail
Audio
The Game Show Interview: What Game Music Means to GamersThe Game Show Interview: What Game Music Means to Gamers
byWinifred Phillips
Jun 14, 2024
15 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Genre Bending: Taking Outbreak from Action Survival Horror to Horror Visual NovelGenre Bending: Taking Outbreak from Action Survival Horror to Horror Visual Novel
byJulia Wolbach
Jun 14, 2024
7 Min Read

Game Developer Essentials

thumbnail
Programming
How to get better fps on PC while porting games to consolesHow to get better fps on PC while porting games to consoles
byKostyantyn Oleschenko, Olexandr Makeevand 1 more
The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative visionWhat it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
byBryant Francis
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnoutWhat the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
byBryant Francis
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percentThe secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
byImran Khan