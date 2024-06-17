Industry vets launch specialist co-development studio The Unreal Guys

There's a new studio in town, and it's hoping to lend a hand to anyone making a game specifically in Unreal Engine.

Fittingly named CodeDev: The Unreal Guys, the London-based studio was founded by chairman Rik Alexander, CEO Myke Parrott, and CTO Ryan Woodland. The three are positioning their new venture as a support studio.

While co-developers are nothing new in games, it's not every day a studio announces its specializations in a particular engine. Epic Games' engine is updated and iterated upon on a consistent basis, so having a team to help with that lightens the production load.

All three men have been in the industry from between 15 and 33 years, and previously worked at Climax Studios, Microsoft, and Bethesda. The company plans on tackling Unreal projects "of all sizes."

"We've seen studios of all sizes move towards a co-development model but struggle to find the right people for their projects," said Alexander. "I've worked with Myke and his recruitment agency for a long time, but with the way the industry is changing we felt like this was the right time to work closer together and create a studio that can build, scale and deliver expert teams quickly."

Parrott said that while the game industry isn't "out of the woods" quite yet, this was the right time to unveil the studio because there is some "light poking through the trees."

The studio already has multiple "big projects" on its books, but Parrott said the team is "always looking to hear about new games to work on."

The Unreal Guys is based in London and is described as being remote-friendly.