Supermassive Games appoints new CEO, bids farewell to co-founders after 15 years

Co-founders Joe and Pete Samuels have left the Until Dawn and Dark Pictures Anthology developer.

Chris Kerr

February 1, 2024

A compilation of characters from a variety of Supermassive titles
Image via Supermassive

Supermassive Games co-founders Joe Samuels and Pete Samuels have left the company. As spotted by GameRant, the British studio shared the news on Linkedin.

The departures are notable for the Until Dawn and Dark Pictures Anthology developer, with Pete Samuels having served as CEO for the past 15 years. Joe also held a key role as the studio's commercial director.

Profile updates on Linkedin indicate both have now retired from the game industry.

"After over 15 years as CEO of Supermassive Games, I have taken the very difficult decision to step down from my role and leave the business," wrote Pete Samuels in a statement. "My decision is entirely on health grounds and hasn't been taken lightly. I am, and always will be, proud of what Joe Samuels and I founded all those years ago and filled with admiration for the Supermassive team and the amazing things that they have achieved." 

"I remain excited about their future under a talented new leadership team led by Robert Henrysson that will guide Supermassive through the next stage of its incredible journey." 

Supermassive was a recent Nordisk Games acquisition

The leadership transition comes less than two years after Supermassive was acquired by Nordisk Games, having grown to a 300-person since its inception in 2008. 

Supermassive's new CEO, Robert Henrysson, is currently a partner at Nordisk Games and previously served as chairman and interim CEO of Just Cause maker Avalanche Studios. 

Henrysson said it was a "privilege and honor" to take charge of Supermassive and hopes to turn the company into one of the world's leading studios. 

"I'm exceptionally fired up about working with the management and all the talented people in the studio to continue developing Supermassive Games position as one of the leading studios in the world," he wrote on Linkedin. "We're just getting started." 

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

