The PlayStation 5 has sold over 30 million units worldwide

The milestone comes just over two years after the console launched.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
January 05, 2023
An up-close shot of the PlayStation 5

The PlayStation 5 has sold over 30 million units worldwide since launching in November 2020. 

According to Sony, that milestone was achieved after December 2022 delivered the "biggest month ever" for PS5 console sales.

The PlayStation 5 topped 25 million lifetime sales in September last year, providing some indication as to how many units were sold over the holidays.

Looking ahead, Sony said 2023 is going to be "great" for PlayStation owners (because of course it did) and kicked off the new year by debuting a customizable accessibility controller for PS5 codenamed Project Leonardo.

The company will also release a premium DualSense Edge gamepad this month that's being pitched by Sony as its "first-ever ultra-customizable controller."

The DualSense Edge will cost $199.99 when it arrives on January 26, 2023, and includes numerous attachments that can be used to tweak the gamepad including unique back buttons and dome caps.

Console

