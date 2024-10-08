Sponsored By

Tequila Works lays off 'small number' of staff after cancelling project

Despite reducing staff after cancelling a project, Tequila Works says it will now put its entire development focus on another game it has been making.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

October 8, 2024

1 Min Read
Screenshot from Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story.
Image via Tequila Works/Riot Forge.

Tequila Works, developers of Rime and Deadlight, have cut staff following the cancellation of an unannounced project.

On LinkedIn, the studio said a "small number" of roles were impacted by this development. No specific reason was given for the project's end.

However, it did state it would now focus its full attention on another, also unannounced game it was making.

"This is an incredibly difficult time, and our focus is to provide the support and guidance to those affected," it wrote.

In 2022, Tencent picked up a majority stake in Tequila Works for an undislosed fee, which the Spanish studio said it would use to scale up and develop original properties "to greater heights."

The following year, it released Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story for Riot Forge, which was shut down by Riot earlier this year. Nunu was one of the final games to come out under the publishing label.

Read more about:

Layoffs

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Logo for game platform Roblox.
Business
Report: Roblox inflated user numbers and downplayed child predator presence to investorsReport: Roblox inflated user numbers and downplayed child predator presence to investors
byJustin Carter
Oct 8, 2024
4 Min Read
Splash screen of titles published by Humble Games.
Business
Ex-Humble Games staff form new publisher, Good Games GroupEx-Humble Games staff form new publisher, Good Games Group
byJustin Carter
Oct 8, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

A screenshot from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind
Business
Digital Eclipse's retro balancing act is about courting bigger partnersDigital Eclipse's retro balancing act is about courting bigger partners
byBryant Francis
Oct 7, 2024
4 Min Read
A Tommy Gun lays upside down behind a stack of books with a pair of spectacles atop them.
Design
Why are so few games set in the Prohibition era?Why are so few games set in the Prohibition era?
byEmma Withington
Oct 4, 2024
9 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Starstruck: Hands of Time is a rhythm game that lets you use your old guitar peripheralsStarstruck: Hands of Time is a rhythm game that lets you use your old guitar peripherals
byJoel Couture
Oct 3, 2024
8 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Marketing
My tips for avoiding newbie mistakes at Tokyo Game ShowMy tips for avoiding newbie mistakes at Tokyo Game Show
byMatthieu Lu
Oct 7, 2024
8 Min Read
thumbnail
Art
Why art tests fail artists and the game dev industryWhy art tests fail artists and the game dev industry
byRogelio Delgado
Oct 3, 2024
4 Min Read
thumbnail
Production
How to get maximum benefit (and fun) from participating in a game jamHow to get maximum benefit (and fun) from participating in a game jam
byPavel Bokai-Poltavetz
Sep 26, 2024
11 Min Read