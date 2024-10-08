Tequila Works lays off 'small number' of staff after cancelling project

Tequila Works, developers of Rime and Deadlight, have cut staff following the cancellation of an unannounced project.

On LinkedIn, the studio said a "small number" of roles were impacted by this development. No specific reason was given for the project's end.

However, it did state it would now focus its full attention on another, also unannounced game it was making.

"This is an incredibly difficult time, and our focus is to provide the support and guidance to those affected," it wrote.

In 2022, Tencent picked up a majority stake in Tequila Works for an undislosed fee, which the Spanish studio said it would use to scale up and develop original properties "to greater heights."

The following year, it released Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story for Riot Forge, which was shut down by Riot earlier this year. Nunu was one of the final games to come out under the publishing label.