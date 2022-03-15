informa
/
/
Business
1 min read
article

Tencent buys majority stake in Rime developer Tequila Works

Tequila Works claims the Tencent deal will allow it to take a step into uncharted territory.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
March 15, 2022
Rime_Header.png

Tencent has picked up a majority stake in Rime and The Sexy Brutale developer Tequila Works for an undisclosed fee.

The funding will allow the Spanish studio to develop original franchises and scale up.

Tequila Works is currently working on Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story and suggested the Tencent deal will allow it to take a step into uncharted territory.

"For 12 years, the teams at Tequila Works have passionately crafted high-quality titles that radiated our personal sensibilities, but there's a limit to how much you can grow by yourself," said Tequila Works CEO Raul Rubio in a press release.

"This partnership will allow us to focus on taking the original IPs we are known for to greater heights and create the best experiences we can dream of."

Tencent Games' VP of partnerships, Pete Smith, said Tequila Works' "creativity and attention to detail" convinced the Chinese company to invest, adding it looks forward to working with the Spanish company to deliver future titles.

