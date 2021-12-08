informa
/
/
Announcements
Alert
We are currently working to fix issues with blog auto-logouts and misattributed articles. Click here to report an issue.
PreviousNext
News

Tencent Games forms new publishing label Level Infinite

The label has been created to deliver "high-quality games to a global audience."
Chris Kerr
News Editor
December 08, 2021
Level_Infinite.png

Tencent Games has launched a new publishing label called Level Infinite to deliver "high-quality games to a global audience."

Level Infinite will have offices in Amsterdam and Singapore, and will offer international publishing services, technical and production assistance, market insight and analysis, and assistance with esports integration.

The label's initial release slate includes titles like Synced: Off Planet and Don't Starve: Newhome, and Tencent's own Arena of Valor.

Level Infinite explained it will also be offering support to studios eager to self-publish, and has forged partnerships with Warhammer: Vermintide 2 developer Fatshark and GTFO maker 10 Chambers on that basis.

Tencent Games global chief exec Michelle Liu said the launch of Level Infinite represents the company's "evolution as a global publisher and trusted brand."

The news caps a busy year for Tencent, with the Chinese company expanding significantly with major acquisitions including the $1.27 billion purchase of Sumo Group and the opening of new studios like Team Kaiju

According to recent reports, however, Tencent is facing adversity on home soil after being suspended from updating or launching applications in China.

Latest Jobs

Infinity Ward

Woodland Hills, California
11.3.21
Sr. Multiplayer Design Scripter/Programmer

Disbelief

Cambridge, Massachusetts
11.3.21
Jr. Programmer

4A Games

Malta
11.3.21
Lead Game Systems Designer New IP

XSEED

Torrance, California
11.3.21
Head of Marketing
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Register for a
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Account

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Register for a

Game Developer Account

Gain full access to resources (events, white paper, webinars, reports, etc)
Single sign-on to all Informa products

Register
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more