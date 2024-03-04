Sponsored By

Temtem dev Crema will end major support for MMO in the summer

Crema is axing Temtem's microtransactions and "feature-filled patches" as it moves on to other projects.

Justin Carter

March 4, 2024

2 Min Read
Three monsters from Crema's Temtem.
Image via Crema/Humble Games.

At a Glance

  • The monster hunting MMO is slowly winding down, but Crema isn't throwing in the towel on Temtem quite yet.

Pokémon-alike Temtem is slowly winding down, and developer Crema says the game will stop receiving "feature-filled updates" in the near future.

The MMO's 1.8 update will come sans Seasons or a cosmetic battle pass, and there'll be no future Seasons. With June's 1.7 update, all of Temtem's microtransactions will be removed.

Like Palworld, Temtem was made in the shadow of Pokémon: players gather monsters and pit them against others. Unlike Palworld, however, Temtem is gun-free.

Crema understood the game's monetization system was "out of place," and atypical from other live-service games. The battle pass (or Tamer Pass) was meant to "increase player engagement and retention," but those plans didn't work out.

While Crema reassured players that nothing was removed from the game to lock behind the Tamer Pass, it understood how divisive the mechanic was.

"[We] have come to understand your position on Temtem having microtransactions as it drifts further from a live-service game," it wrote. "For this, we sincerely apologize."

The 1.8 update will let players use in-game currency to buy previous Tamer Passes and complete them, similar to Halo Infinite. Crema said it's learned plenty from this whole ordeal, and will keep this in mind for future projects.

What's next for Temtem?

When it first launched on Steam Early Access in 2020, it wasn't long before Temtem sold 500,000 copies. But its 1.0 debut in 2022 came and went, and Crema seems unclear on where to go from here.

Temtem 2 is currently out of the question. Put plainly, the studio admitted it lacks the resources for such a project where the "stakes are high."

Instead, the team is working on a new project in the Temtem universe. Known as Project Downbelow, Crema was quick to say it's not a full sequel or the previously revealed Temtem: Swarm.

Chiefly, Downbelow will allow Crema to "build new foundations" and test out potential Temtem 2 ideas. It's also angling to turn the game into an animated series, similar to...well, Pokémon.

Regardless, Crema stressed that it was proud of how far Temtem came and its future. Its full thoughts on the game, including how it was hampered by its MMO label, can be read here.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Actor Mark Dodson at the 2019 Star Wars Celebration.
Business
Obituary: Mark Dodson, video game voice actor, passed away at age 64Obituary: Mark Dodson, video game voice actor, passed away at age 64
byJustin Carter
Mar 4, 2024
1 Min Read
Link in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Business
Switch emulator Yuzu reaches $2.4 million settlement with NintendoSwitch emulator Yuzu reaches $2.4 million settlement with Nintendo
byJustin Carter
Mar 4, 2024
2 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Featured Blogs

Design
Evolving standard dice roll game design with Project O.R.C.S.’ boons and banes system
Featured Blog | Evolving standard dice roll game design with Project O.R.C.S.’ boons and banes system

Mar 4, 2024

Design
The Quest for Cosy | A Deep Dive into Cosy Gaming
Featured Blog: The Quest for Cosy | A Deep Dive into Cosy Gaming

Mar 1, 2024

Design
'The Layoff Talk' by Worth Dayley
'The Layoff Talk' by Worth Dayley

Feb 29, 2024