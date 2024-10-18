Sponsored By

Tales of Kenzera dev Surgent Studios 'on hiatus' as leaders look for partners and funding

The developer has put its staff on notice for redundancy as it shops around a prototype of its next project to potential business partners.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

October 18, 2024

1 Min Read
Image via Surgent Studios/EA Originals.

Surgent Studios said its game division is being put "on hiatus," and the development team behind Tales of Kenzera: Zau has been put on notice for redundancy.

The studio explained the decision was made as they look for funding for its next, unannounced project. Surgent described its prototype as "darker and edgier" than Zau while keeping that title's "high-octane combat and cultural depth."

Tales of Kenzera: Zau was released this past April. In July, the studio laid off over a dozen employees due to the game industry's "difficult time."

Much like back then, Surgent reiterated its continuous post-launch support for Zau with this new development. It also pointed readers to buy the game while it is on sale. "Your support helps move the needle as we look for the right partner," it said.

"We have a few irons in the fire, but you can help move the needle by telling us what you thought of Zau and whether you want to see what Surgent can do next," added founder Abubakar Salim.

"There’s still a ton of energy and excitement in this incredible team, and we want the chance to reconvene and build on what we’ve done with our debut game."

Read more about:

Layoffs

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Logo for the BFI.
Business
BFI issues £510,000 from lottery challenge to back dev-focused aid projectsBFI issues £510,000 from lottery challenge to back dev-focused aid projects
byJustin Carter
Oct 18, 2024
1 Min Read
Headshot of the late Digital Extremes artist Mike "Mynki" Brennan.
Business
Obituary: Mike Brennan, Digital Extremes artist, passed away at age 50Obituary: Mike Brennan, Digital Extremes artist, passed away at age 50
byJustin Carter
Oct 18, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

A photo of Big Ben at sunset, yellow leaves blow in the foreground.
Business
1010 Games head of publishing says UK has become hostile to new game studios1010 Games head of publishing says UK has become hostile to new game studios
byBryant Francis
Oct 18, 2024
5 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
In Machine Yearning, players create and memorize a language from 'nonsense'In Machine Yearning, players create and memorize a language from 'nonsense'
byJoel Couture
Oct 17, 2024
14 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Deep Dive: Creating a multi-layered game world in Tenet of the SparkDeep Dive: Creating a multi-layered game world in Tenet of the Spark
byArtem Shcherbakov
Oct 15, 2024
9 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

Design
Call for Submissions: Let's talk about horror games
Call for Submissions: Let's talk about horror games

Oct 18, 2024

Production
How to crack the code and host the perfect game jam
How to crack the code and host the perfect game jam

Oct 17, 2024

Devil's terminal characters and logo
Production
Devil's Terminal: How we made one mystery have many answers
Devil's Terminal: How we made one mystery have many answers

Oct 11, 2024