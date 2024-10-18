Tales of Kenzera dev Surgent Studios 'on hiatus' as leaders look for partners and funding

Surgent Studios said its game division is being put "on hiatus," and the development team behind Tales of Kenzera: Zau has been put on notice for redundancy.

The studio explained the decision was made as they look for funding for its next, unannounced project. Surgent described its prototype as "darker and edgier" than Zau while keeping that title's "high-octane combat and cultural depth."

Tales of Kenzera: Zau was released this past April. In July, the studio laid off over a dozen employees due to the game industry's "difficult time."

Much like back then, Surgent reiterated its continuous post-launch support for Zau with this new development. It also pointed readers to buy the game while it is on sale. "Your support helps move the needle as we look for the right partner," it said.

"We have a few irons in the fire, but you can help move the needle by telling us what you thought of Zau and whether you want to see what Surgent can do next," added founder Abubakar Salim.

"There’s still a ton of energy and excitement in this incredible team, and we want the chance to reconvene and build on what we’ve done with our debut game."