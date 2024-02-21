February 21, 2024
- Nearly three years later, Tales of Arise is still catching players' attention, and remains the series' fastest-selling game.
Bandai Namco announced Tales of Arise has crossed the benchmark of 3 million copies sold.
The action RPG was released in late 2021 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. In its first week, it sold 1 million copies and became the fastest-selling Tales game.
Arise later reached 2 million months later in spring 2022. Its expansion Before the Dawn, which was released this past November, likely helped it cross the newest sales threshold.
The sales of Tales of Arise put it not far ahead of Tekken 8, which came out this past January. Last week, Bandai Namco announced it'd sold 2 million copies and expects it to grow over time.
However, it's unclear how Arise stacks up to other more recent titles from the publisher, like Armored Core 6. Bandai Namco has also kept mum about another mainline Tales installment.
Tales of Arise recently came to Xbox Game Pass, which is likely to help it grow in popularity and players.
