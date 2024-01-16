Sponsored By

With PTW's newest cuts, the game industry is at nearly 3,000 layoffs, and it's only halfway through January 2024.

Justin Carter

January 16, 2024

Key art for Capcom's 2023 game Exoprimal.
Image via Capcom.

  • The near 20-year-old company has assisted with development on games like Starfield, Elden Ring, and Nioh 2.

PTW, the developer formerly known as Pole to Win, has laid off 45 employees.

Workers at the support studio recently confirmed they were affected by its recent reductions. A spokesperson later told Kotaku the layoffs hit multiple departments, but mainly non-US QA staff.

Founded in 1994, PTW has spent 20 years helping developers with localization, QA, and other fields. It has over 40 studios stationed around the world in Asia and Europe, plus North and South America.

PTW assisted with major publishers' games

The developer recently aided in the development of Nintendo's Super Mario Wonder, Bethesda's Starfield, and Capcom's Exoprimal.

"This decision was not made lightly," explained PTW. "Our company’s core offerings stem from the people who enable us to deliver world-class products and services."

As noted by Kotaku, nearly 3,000 people have now been laid off this year across the game industry. Last week ended with "sizable" layoffs at Tiny Tina's Wonderlands co-creator Lost Boys Interactive.

Prior to Lost Boys, this month has already seen reductions at Discord, Twitch, Unity, and Playtika.

