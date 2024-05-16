Sponsored By

Studio Wildcard says layoff of 6 developers 'will not impact development schedule'

Ark: Survival Evolved developer says it "reduced" the roles of 6 employees, and that it does not anticipate any further layoffs in 2024.

Bryant Francis, Senior Editor

May 16, 2024

2 Min Read
A character played by Vin Diesel and a small child ride a dinosaur in Ark 2.
Image via Studio Wildcard/Grove Street Games.

At a Glance

  • Studio Wildcard, the developer of Ark: Survival Evolved, has laid off a small number of employees.
  • The departure of 6 workers is not anticipated to impact development, the studio said.

Game Developer can confirm that Studio Wildcard has laid off six employees in the last week, in a move that the company said "will not impact" development on Ark: Survival Ascended or Ark 2.

Workers impacted by the cuts shared news of their dismissal earlier this week on LinkedIn, prompting us to reach out to the company.

In its response, Studio Wildcard emphasized that approximately 120 employees and contractors were still with the company, making these cuts one of the smaller ones we've seen in 2024. It added that it does not anticipate the need for additional cuts for the rest of the year.

That said, a layoff is a layoff, and it's curious as to what financial conditions would have led the company to eliminate jobs. Ark: Survival Ascended (a remaster of Ark: Survival Evolved) sold over 600,000 copies in its first two weeks, and the popularity of the sci-fi dinosaur-themed survival crafting game has stayed steady for many years.

Ark: Survival Ascended had a slightly chaotic rollout

This wouldn't be the first confusing business news from Studio Wildcard. In 2023, the company rapidly changed its plans for the debut of Ark: Survival Ascended, which initially was only set to be purchasable with a copy of Ark 2.

When that news first dropped, the company announced its intention to shut down the servers for Ark: Survival Evolved. Meaning if players wanted to keep up their thriving dinosaur farms, they needed to purchase the sequel.

After a brief brouhaha, Ark: Survival Ascended was released as a standalone game. "Our intention behind this was to provide a package where you essentially got two products for the price of one. In hindsight, not the best move," the company said.

Adding to the strangeness of this week's layoffs: if you visit the studio's website, you'll see a big red banner that reads "We're hiring! Click here for more info."

Read more about:

Layoffs

About the Author(s)

Bryant Francis

Bryant Francis

Senior Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Bryant Francis is a writer, journalist, and narrative designer based in Boston, MA. He currently writes for Game Developer, a leading B2B publication for the video game industry. His credits include Proxy Studios' upcoming 4X strategy game Zephon and Amplitude Studio's 2017 game Endless Space 2.

See more from Bryant Francis
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

a serene landscape from Palia, featuring a river and waterfall
Business
Report: Palia studio Singularity 6 lays off 36 employeesReport: Palia studio Singularity 6 lays off 36 employees
byDanielle Riendeau
May 16, 2024
1 Min Read
An Immortals of Aveum character played by Gina Torres extends her hand.
Business
EA is diverting 100 percent of Immortals of Aveum net sales revenue to Ascendant StudiosEA is diverting 100 percent of Immortals of Aveum net sales revenue to Ascendant Studios
byBryant Francis
May 16, 2024
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

thumbnail
Design
Book Excerpt: Ultima and Worldbuilding in the Computer Role-Playing GameBook Excerpt: Ultima and Worldbuilding in the Computer Role-Playing Game
byCarly Kocurek, Matthew Thomas Payne
May 16, 2024
15 Min Read
The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative visionWhat it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
byBryant Francis
May 16, 2024
10 Min Read
The doors at GDC on day one, 2024
Business
Behind the GDC scenes with Beth Elderkin and Sam Warnke: Game Developer Podcast ep. 43Behind the GDC scenes with Beth Elderkin and Sam Warnke: Game Developer Podcast ep. 43
byDanielle Riendeau
May 15, 2024

Featured Blogs

A colorful character poses with fiery friends
Production
Language, loot, and localization: how to ready MMORPGs for release in more regions
Language, loot, and localization: how to ready MMORPGs for release in more regions

May 16, 2024

Art
From ASCII to Pixel Art and Back
From ASCII to Pixel Art and Back

May 15, 2024

Audio
The Game Show Interview: Game Music & Game Design
The Game Show Interview: Game Music & Game Design

May 14, 2024

Latest Podcasts
See all

Game Developer Essentials

A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
Design
The key to future employment in games dev is diversifying your skill set
The key to future employment in games dev is diversifying your skill set
stylized image of a person at a computer with 3D post it notes and architecture
Design
How To: Write a Game Design Document
How to write a Game Design Document