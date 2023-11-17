informa
Ark: Survival Ascended tops 600,000 sales two weeks after Steam launch

The title, billed as a reimagining of Ark: Survival Evolved, is currently in early access mode.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
November 17, 2023
A dinosaur raiding a camp in Ark: Survival Ascended
Image via Steam

Ark: Survival Ascended sold over 600,000 copies on Steam in two weeks.

Publisher Snail, Inc. broke the news in a press release and said the milestone indicates Survival Ascended will become a "promising expansion of the Ark franchise."

Survival Ascended is a reimagined version of Ark: Survival Evolved that has been rebuilt from the ground-up with Unreal Engine 5.

The title launched in Steam Early Access on October 26, 2023, and leverages new Unreal Engine 5 tools such as Lumen, Nanite, and more to incorporate advanced mesh streaming, dynamic lighting, and robust physics systems.

Survival Ascended includes access to all of Ark's worlds including Scorched Earth, Aberration, Extinction, ARK Genesis Part 1, ARK Genesis Part 2, and more. Subsequent expansion worlds will be added to the early access title at no extra cost.

Survival Ascended on consoles

Although Survival Ascended launched on Steam without issue, the road to consoles has been slightly more perilous.

As reported by IGN, the Xbox version of Survival Ascended has been delayed three times in the space of a month, with developer Studio Wildcard citing certification issues.

The PlayStation version is "still on track for launch at the end of the month (November)," according to Wildcard, which has pledged to update players with more specifics in the near future.

