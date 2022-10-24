Steam broke a pretty notable record over the weekend after more than 30 million users accessed the platform simultaneously.

According to Steam's official charts, the platform attracted precisely 30,029,339 concurrent users on October 23, 2022, to set a new all-time peak.

For context, Steam managed to pull in over 27 million concurrent users in November 2021, but has now surpassed that total by some margin.

The platform has broken its concurrent user record multiple times since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and seems to be carrying that momentum forward.

Over the past 24 hours, the five most-played titles were Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, PUBG: Battlegrounds, Apex Legends, and Lost Ark.

Valve recently introduced new real-time and weekly Steam charts to "provide a better overview for what is hot on Steam right now," and also pledged to refresh its regional pricing suggestions more frequently to keep pace with economic changes.

The Steam Deck, Valve's handheld console, has also become more accessible to consumers since it launched in February this year, with Valve recently scrapping its waiting list after managing to increase hardware production.