Starfield delivered the biggest launch in Bethesda's history

Starfield has become the biggest Bethesda game launch of all time after pulling in over 6 million players.

The feat is particularly impressive given Starfield is Bethesda's first new franchise in over 25 years. Despite that, it has already beaten records set by heavy hitters like Fallout and The Elder Scrolls.

The long-awaited sci-fi RPG launched earlier this week for Xbox consoles and Windows PC. Like all of Microsoft's first-party titles, Starfield was made available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers on day one.

Although Starfield officially debuted on September 6, players who splashed out on the Premium or Constellation Edition were granted early access that allowed them to start exploring from September 1.

It's unclear how many early access players Starfield attracted, but SteamDB estimates indicate the title peaked at just under 250,000 concurrent users on Steam prior to launch.

Shortly after launch, Xbox boss Phil Spencer revealed Starfield rocketed past 1 million concurrent players within 24 hours.

