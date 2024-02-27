Stardew Valley 'thriving more than ever' after topping 30 million sales

Stardew Valley creator Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone says the country-life adventure has topped 30 million sales.

Barone casually broke the news in a post on X, where he confirmed the upcoming 1.6 update will arrive on March 19, 2024.

The update was announced back in April 2023 and will primarily focus on making it easier for players to create more powerful Stardew Valley mods.

Barone took a break from developing his upcoming title Haunted Chocolatier to work on the update, but promised he'd return to that project in due course.

Stardew Valley 1.6

"1.6 ended up being a little larger in scope than originally planned. I'm done adding major new content to it now, though, and it's in a bug-fixing and polishing phase until it's ready for release. Thanks for your patience. It'll be fun to see everyone play it," said Barone on X in January this year.

The update will initially launch on PC before heading to console and mobile platforms "as soon as possible." Discussing the overall health of Stardew Valley, which launched eight years ago, Barone said the title is still "thriving."

"With a new update on the horizon, a worldwide concert tour underway, an official cookbook coming soon, and now over 30 million copies sold, Stardew Valley is thriving more than ever. As always, I'm eternally grateful to the players (you!) for making all of this possible," he added. "Now, back to the grind. See you in three weeks."

Stardew Valley is currently available on a litany of platforms including PC, console, and mobile. The game had surpassed 20 million sales as of May 2022.