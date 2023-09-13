informa
Star Wars Jedi director Stig Asmussen leaves EA

Beyond Star Wars, Asmussen worked on the early God of War games at Sony Santa Monica and the 2011 Mortal Kombat reboot.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
September 13, 2023
Cal Kestis in the key art for Respawn Entertainment's Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Stig Asmussen, director of Respawn Entertainment's Star Wars Jedi series, has left publisher Electronic Arts, according to Bloomberg. A specific reason for his departure wasn't provided.

Asmussen first joined the Apex Legends developer in the mid-2010s. His first project for the studio was Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which helped revitalize the franchise's video game presence. 

Beyond Respawn, he's notable for being an artist at Sony Santa Monica during its early God of War games, and later directing 2010's God of War III

While working on the Jedi games, Asmussen was Respawn's most public figure and helped reveal Jedi Fallen Order at Star Wars Celebration in 2016. Ahead of the release of April's Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, he talked about wanting to complete the games as a trilogy.

"After careful thought and consideration, Stig Asmussen has decided to leave Respawn to pursue other adventures," wrote an EA spokesperson, "and we wish him the best of luck."

With his exit, "veteran developers" will guide the Star Wars team as it continues work on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. The title has a PlayStation 4 and Xbox One version in the works and has been billed by EA as a "critical success."

